Ranking MLB's best rivalries: Where do Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Padres land?

You might as well call this Rivalry Weekend around MLB, as two of the sport's fiercest matchups — Yankees-Red Sox and Dodgers-Padres — square off in series with serious playoff implications. For the former, this marks what could be the start of a much-needed new era; for the latter, it's just the continuation of a war that's been waged atop the NL West for years now.

But that begs the question: Just which of these two rivalries is hotter? In fact, which rivalry is the best in baseball right now? While Yankees-Red Sox, Dodgers-Giants and Cubs-Cardinals have history on their side, rivalries are living, breathing things, and we've seen several new great ones pop up in recent years. Here's our definitive ranking.

1. Dodgers vs. Padres

While the Padres historically aren’t even the Dodgers’ biggest rivals in their division, this matchup rises to the top for three reasons. Number one: because it’s incredibly relevant to the standings at the moment, and has been really over the past few seasons. The two teams are currently tied for the lead in the NL West, and the Padres have been the Dodgers biggest competition in the division since 2022, finishing in second in two of the past three years and defeating L.A. in the NLDS in 2022.

Secondly, this rivalry seems to have by far the most genuine animosity of any going right now. I’m not sure if you could pay me to put on a Padres cap and walk 10 blocks in L.A. And lastly, points for creativity: I was fortunate enough to get to see the Padres host the Dodgers a few years ago, right after Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PEDs, and a Dodger fan brought a giant, inflatable syringe into the park. You just don’t see that everywhere.

2. Red Sox vs. Yankees

This is obviously the most historically significant rivalry in MLB, and that history is carrying a lot of weight. While there are fewer brawls and more “bench clearings” these days, and they may not be competing for an ALCS but rather the top AL Wild Card spot, every time they play it still feels significant. Plus, a new generation on both sides promises fresh blood and renewed urgency.

3. Phillies vs. Anyone

Phillies fans are so unwelcoming that every game feels like a rivalry. Other fan bases have earned reputations for making their city a tough place to play, both for the opposition and their own players. Boston and New York come to mind, but none of them can hold a candle to Philadelphia.

4. Dodgers vs. Giants

While the Giants haven’t been particularly competitive over the past four seasons, they are the Dodgers’ biggest historical rival. And the 2021 NL West title chase is still recent enough that it’s fresh in the baseball zeitgeist. The Giants winning 107 games, only to be rewarded with playing the 106-win Dodgers in the NLDS; a bad no-call on a check swing in July potentially swaying the division, and then a bad check-swing call delivering the Dodgers the decisive Game 5. It’s all too cinematic to drop this rivalry too far down the list.

5. Cubs vs. Brewers

Sorry, Cardinals fans. It’s just hard to include you on the list when you haven’t played a meaningful game against the Cubs since 2022. You can work your way back up when you win 90 games in a season. To be fair, the Brewers are kind of running away with the division right now, and you could argue any game with the Cubs isn’t any more significant for them than any other. But there is also the added wrinkle of long-time Brewers manager, Craig Counsell, leaving for the Cubs just two years ago.

6. Astros vs. Rangers

This is an intra-state rivalry, and both teams have been competitive in recent years, even if the Rangers seem to have squandered their chance to make this year’s postseason by going 4-10 in their last 14 games. One of the most signature rivalry moments in recent memory has come from this matchup, when the Astros squeaked out a division title in 2023 and then-Astro Alex Bregman delivered a soundbite for the ages: “A lot of people were wondering what it was gonna be like if the Stros didn’t win the division. I guess we’ll never know.” Then, of course, the Rangers went on to win the World Series that year, and Ranger Corey Seager didn’t forget.