Ranking the best pitchers available with Valdez and Skubal off the board

The Detroit Tigers went from being cheap to all of a sudden being big spenders. In a matter of hours, they shelled out a three-year, $115 million contract to Framber Valdez, the best lefty on the market, and then lost an arbitration case that left them on the hook to pay two-time AL Cy Young winnerTarik Skubal a record $32 million this season.

I guess if Detroit was going to be ready for a serious playoff run, this is the way to do it. Maybe it will be worth it in the end. That said, the Tigers took the best arms available off the board for good, meaning that other pitching-needy teams are left scrambling ahead of Spring Training in just a week's time.

1. RHP Zac Gallen

Though Gallen is coming off one of his worst seasons in his MLB career, you can’t deny that he’s still one of the best available free agent pitchers. Last year he had an inflated 4.38 ERA with a 13-15 record. Though he did record 175 strikeouts, it wasn’t his best season, but it should still earn him a short-term deal to rebuild his value at age 30. At the very least, you'll get a lot of professional innings, though the qualifying offer attached does complicate things.

2. RHP Lucas Giolito

Giolito, on the other hand, is coming off one of the best seasons in his career, finishing 2025 with a 3.41 ERA with 121 strikeouts. Though the Boston Red Sox had some issues with their starting pitchers, Giolito proved he’s worth paying this offseason. When you look at what’s available, you can’t pass up on Giolito if you need an arm. He may not be an ace, but he’ll be an asset in the rotation.

3. RHP Chris Bassitt

He might be one of the oldest of the bunch as he turns 37 later this month, but Bassitt still has tread left on his tires. He was part of the Toronto Blue Jays’ run to the World Series this past season, posting a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts before moving to the bullpen in October and thriving. Like most of the guys on this list, he’s not your ace, but he’s a serviceable arm that can help your starting rotation out through the course of the season. It’s why he shouldn’t be a free agent for too much longer.

4. RHP Zach Littell

Littell was moved before the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Cincinnati Reds, and he ended up helping his new team reach the postseason. Unfortunately, he’s still a free agent, but the way his 2025 season ended should have teams needing depth in their starting rotation feeling optimistic. He finished the year with 130 strikeouts and a 3.81 ERA, and while he won't miss a ton of bats or come with a very high ceiling, sometimes a back-end innings-eater is all you need.

5. RHP Max Scherzer

Scherzer has been around for quite some time, and one thing is clear at this point in his career: His lack of durability is a liability. He was dealing with a thumb injury to start last year and only appeared in 17 games, which is why I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get signed closer to the start of the season (and maybe even during the season). You can’t rely on him to be a surefire starter for you. He’s going to provide depth, but could be battling injuries that will ultimately keep him out at inopportune times.

6. RHP Justin Verlander

It was a less than satisfactory 2025 season for Verlander, though he did come on strong down the stretch for the Giants. And to be fair, a lot of his losses probably weren’t on him: He did have a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts. He could still be a decent addition if you need depth or are in a pinch, and lord knows he's been around the block and knows how to navigate through a lineup.

7. RHP Walker Buehler

It was also a very disappointing 2025 season for Buehler. He was supposed to be the ace for the Boston Red Sox, or something close to it, bit his inconsistency came back to bite both he and his team in a major way. Sure, he looked better after a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies, but it was still a disappointing campaign. In Boston, he had a 5.45 ERA with just 84 strikeouts in 23 games. His ERA dropped to 0.66 in three games with Philadelphia, but that shouldn’t move the needle at this point.