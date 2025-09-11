It's only natural to focus on the here and the now with postseason baseball right around the corner. While it's certainly worth diving deep into a team's 2025-specific strengths and weaknesses, the best MLB organizations are able to build for the future without sacrificing the present.

In these core rankings, we will spotlight the seven teams best positioned for long-term success, focusing on players under team control through 2027 and beyond. That means upcoming free agents, like Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, as well as top 2026 free agents, like Tarik Skubal, will not factor into our analysis. It also means that, by the time free agency plays out and the 2026 rolls around, these rankings could look vastly different. MLB teams are constantly evolving organisms; it's part of what makes this league so special. So much can and will change. So much goes into running a fruitful organization.

Let's start with a few honorable mentions before diving into the best of the best MLB cores.

Honorable Mentions and Future Party Crashers: Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers

7. Atlanta Braves

Key Foundational Pieces OF Ronald Acuña Jr. RHP Spencer Strider RHP Spencer Schwellenbach 1B Matt Olson 3B Austin Riley C Drake Baldwin RHP Hurston Waldrep

The Atlanta Braves took a huge step back in 2025. After what felt like a catastrophically bad season of injury luck in 2024, Braves fans were dealt a rude awakening in 2025. It could, in fact, get worse. The Braves were still in the playoffs a year ago. Flash forward to now, and Atlanta has been out of the postseason race for months. The Braves are limping to the finish line with more questions than answers.

Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves front office have a lot of introspection to do this winter. Many of Atlanta's core pieces, most of whom are locked up on ostensibly team-friendly deals for the foreseeable future, are beginning to stall — or outright decline. Ronald Acuña Jr. is still a bonafide superstar, but what's going on with Austin Riley? Spencer Strider's return from Tommy John surgery has not gone to plan. Ozzie Albies, once considered a top-shelf second baseman, might not last the winter in a Braves uniform.

Atlanta needs to cut through the noise and determine what's real and what's fake from the last couple years. Even in this state of discombobulation, however, it's impossible to rule out the Braves as a contender in 2026. There's so much talent in the mix here.

Matt Olson is still a big thumper in the heart of the lineup. Riley is due for a bounce-back campaign. Strider is bound to get better with another offseason to mentally reset and recalibrate. Hurston Waldrep has spent the final months of this season restoring his reputation and emerging as a potential front-line rotation cog. Spencer Schwellenbach is nasty. Atlanta's young arms are finally taking purchase at the MLB level. Lest we forget, AJ Smith-Shawver was damn good early this season before he got hit with elbow surgery.

If Acuña can stay healthy for a full season, he should be right back in the MVP hunt come 2026. Atlanta's offensive ceiling exceeds all but a few teams in baseball and the pitching staff is set up for long-term success, even with Chris Sale approaching his final season under contract.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Key Foundational Pieces OF Corbin Carroll 2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RHP Corbin Burnes C Gabriel Moreno OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. SS Jordan Lawlar

The Arizona Diamondbacks are another preseason favorite that has underperformed as a result of injuries. What felt at one point like the deepest rotation in the National League has been decimated by injuries. That led to sweeping changes at the trade deadline, including the trades of Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor.

When it comes to foundations, however, Arizona remains impressively stable. This team isn't going anywhere. There is bound to be more change this winter as the D'backs look to scale the competitive ladder once more, but the future is bright.

Corbin Caroll is a proper five-tool superstar in the outfield. He hits for contact and power in equal measure, with elite speed on the base paths and incredible range in right field — not to mention a canon for an arm. Meanwhile, Ketel Marte remains one of the very best infielders in MLB. His reputation in the clubhouse has come under question this season, but it's hard to imagine the Diamondbacks ever trading such a profound difference-maker.

Corbin Burnes' return from elbow surgery will go a long way toward determining Arizona's ceiling over the next few years. There hasn't been a more durable and consistent ace in MLB over the last five seasons. Now he's coming back from a major injury. Can he return to Cy Young form, or will the Diamondbacks' big investment go bust? Brandon Pfaadt, Eduardo Rodríguez and top prospects like Kohl Drake should help Arizona maintain a serviceable rotation, but their ceiling hinges on Burnes being Burnes.

As for the offense, Geraldo Perdomo has taken a huge leap in 2025, going from a run-of-the-mill shortstop to one of MLB's most productive infielders. Jordan Lawlar, 23, will break through within the next couple of years, potentially giving Arizona its long-term Eugenio Suárez replacement at third (assuming Perdomo and Marte stick in the middle infield). Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel are phenomenal secondary pieces. The Diamondbacks won't stay out of contention for long.

5. Philadelphia Phillies

Key Foundational Pieces 1B Bryce Harper SS Trea Turner RHP Zack Wheeler LHP Cristopher Sánchez RHP Jhoan Durán RHP Andrew Painter OF Justin Crawford

The Philadelphia Phillies, against all odds, have emerged as probably the most dependable contender in the National League outside of Milwaukee. Will that translate to October, when Trea Turner will be coming back from a hamstring injury and Zack Wheeler will be watching in street clothes? Maybe not. The Phillies are still a flawed group with an increasingly spotty postseason résumé.

Even so... it's impossible to keep them out of the top five. A pivotal offseason awaits in Philly, with or without a World series. Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto and Ranger Suárez highlight a loaded free agent crop. If the Phillies can keep a few of their big-ticket free agents around, their place in these rankings probably changes for the better. Year over year, month over month, this is still one of the most productive groups in MLB.

Age will be a factor eventually, as Turner, Wheeler, Bryce Harper (and Schwarber and Realmuto) are all creeping into their mid-30s. But Turner is enjoying the MLB's quietest MVP-level campaign in years and Harper, when healthy, is still one of the most intimidating boppers out there. His seamless transition from the outfield to a Gold Glove first baseman has been remarkable, and it's going to help Harper squeeze maximum value out of his twilight years.

Philadelphia reinforced the bullpen with the Jhoan Durán trade, adding an electric closer who melds power and finesse in superhuman ways with his triple-digit fastball and high-90s splinker. Meanwhile, Wheeler (when healthy) and Cristopher Sánchez might be the second- and third-best pitchers in the National League behind Paul Skenes. The former was Skenes' primary Cy Young challenger before a shoulder injury ended his campaign. Now Sánchez will finish second.

The next generation of Phillies stars will go a long way toward determining how long Philadelphia sticks around the top of these rankings. Andrew Painter packs major long-term potential and should be in the MLB rotation next season, but he has disappointed in Triple-A this year. Justin Crawford will also be in the MLB lineup next season, barring any surprises, but can his elite contact skills and proficient base running translate to a league increasingly hellbent on slugging? Time will tell.

Aidan Miller recently made his Triple-A debut and could join the MLB roster before next season ends, too. Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks are both bullpen staples after this season, while Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh have both bounced back from a sluggish spring to deliver career-best results over the second half of this season. There is a second wave coming behind Philadelphia's aging core.

4. New York Mets

Key Foundational Pieces OF Juan Soto SS Francisco Lindor OF Brandon Nimmo RHP Nolan McLean RHP Jonah Tong RHP Edwin Díaz RHP Kodai Senga

It is with immense sadness and deep frustration that I must admit... the New York Mets are doing it right. Between an aggressive front office, backed by the wealthiest owner in MLB, and a robust farm system that features several future organizational pillars, the Mets are set up to compete for the next decade-plus. Scared that Juan Soto contract won't look so great in 2038? Well, so what? Who's to say we'll even have "Major League Baseball" in 2038.

Soto has rebounded from a slow start to deliver yet another MVP-type campaign at the plate. Francisco Lindor continues to impact all areas of the game at a premium position. He'd be the clear best player on most MLB teams. Pete Alonso's upcoming free agency threatens to take a chunk out of New York's lineup, but the Mets are well-stocked in the Minors and more than capable of luring a top-shelf replacement on the open market.

If there's a weakness to this current Mets team, it's the rotation. The Mets just didn't invest many resources in the pitching staff after winning the Soto sweepstakes. Those concerns figure to dissipate in the years to come, however. The early returns on Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat are overwhelmingly positive. That might not translate to the postseason so soon, but New York's three-headed monster of top pitching prospects puts them in an enviable position for 2026 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the rotation isn't completely barren. Kodai Senga has dealt with injuries once again this season, but it's hard to quick that ghost fork. Sean Manaea probably has better years ahead. And the bullpen, while deeply unstable, still has Edwin Díaz anchored in the closing role until further notice.

Soto and Lindor are the lynchpins of New York's offense, the Brandon Nimmo remains a rock-solid slugger into his mid-30s. The Mets also have hitting prospects like outfielder Jacob Riemer, third baseman Ryan Clifford and first baseman Reed Garrett who can help plug holes and supplement the veterans in the years to come.

3. Seattle Mariners

Key Foundational Pieces OF Julio Rodríguez C Cal Raleigh RHP Logan Gilbert RHP Bryan Woo RHP George Kirby RHP Luis Castillo RHP Andrés Muñoz

It has been a rough few weeks for Seattle Mariners fans, but rest assured: this team is built to withstand the natural ebbs and flows of an MLB season. If the Mariners can deliver this roster to the postseason — and there is still a pretty big if attached to that scenario, in fairness — few teams are better equipped to run the gauntlet in a wide-open American League.

That same optimism can be transposed onto Seattle's future, as this team is built for sustainable excellence. The Mariners' rotation depth is the best in MLB, and there's more pitching talent coming up through the pipeline as we speak. Kade Anderson, the No. 3 pick in this year's MLB Draft, could be in a Seattle uniform within a couple years. The LSU star isn't Paul Skenes, but he's a big southpaw with tons of potential.

Bryan Woo should probably receive a few Cy Young votes this season, while Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby can all reach All-Star heights. Andrés Muñoz is enjoying one of the best relief seasons in the American League with a 1.63 ERA and 34 saves. He's a two-time All-Star and only 26 years old.

What has elevated the Mariners' status this season, however, is their offensive growth. Cal Raleigh is the MVP frontrunner, putting together one of the greatest switch-hitting campaigns of all time and, without a doubt, the greatest hitting campaign for a catcher. He's also a strong backstop behind home plate, providing value across the board at a position where even league-average hitters are hard to come by.

Julio Rodríguez profiles as the long-term face of this Mariners lineup next to Raleigh, but Cole Young, Harry Ford and other members of Seattle's top-shelf farm system promise to keep this lineup trending up. The Mariners have a few soon-to-be free agents like Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez and Randy Arozarena who could strengthen their core by signing long-term contracts in the near future.

2. Boston Red Sox

Key Foundational Pieces OF Roman Anthony LHP Garrett Crochet OF Ceddanne Rafaela OF Jarren Duran OF Wilyer Abreu SS Marcelo Mayer 2B Kristian Campbell

So the Boston Red Sox are going to be good for a while. This season began with mixed expectations in New England, but the Red Sox quickly established themselves as a real threat in an extremely competitive division. Moreover, Boston has sustained that success deep into the season, with a roster built to contend for years to come. This is the most optimism we've seen around the Red Sox in quite some time.

The main event right now (or at least, before an unfortunate oblique injury put his October readiness in question) is Roman Anthony. The former No. 1 prospect in MLB didn't need much time to establish himself as a feared presence in the heart of Boston's lineup. He's a born Yankees killer, which helps win brownie points with Red Sox fans. But Anthony puts every pitching staff on notice. He's also a plus defender in the outfield, with a strong arm, good speed on the base paths, and very few holes in his game. That Boston inked Anthony to such an affordable eight-year contract before he really got going qualifies as one of the biggest front office wins in recent memory.

Boston also has presumed AL Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet. He's slumping a bit on the mound in recent weeks, but on the whole, Crochet has been otherworldly in his first campaign with the Red Sox. This season was a real prove-it moment for Crochet, whose dominance has been undercut by durability issues in the past. If he comes apart in the postseason, questions will naturally arise. But in terms of health and workload, this season is proof that Crochet can deliver immaculate results as a rotation headliner.

Anthony and Crochet alone give the Red Sox an incredible foundation to build upon, but this is one of the strongest farm systems in baseball, with infielders Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell in line for All-Star breakouts as soon as next season. Outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia is also on radars, although his first (brief) taste of MLB action in 2025 was underwhelming.

Boston's outfield is unmatched. Ceddanne Rafaela is enjoying a career-best production at the plate and he's the best defender, on paper, in the American League. That Rafaela is still spending time at second base when he's so effective as a catch-all in centerfield is a testament to Boston's depth. Anthony will man a corner outfield spot for years to come, while Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran are both cleanup-level boppers in most lineups.

As the Red Sox' young core comes into its own, this team is going to be very, very good for a long time.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Key Foundational Pieces DH Shohei Ohtani 1B Freddie Freeman C Will Smith RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto SS Mookie Betts LHP Blake Snell RHP Tyler Glasnow

There was no other answer at No. 1. This has been a disappointing campaign for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it's still hard to pick against them with October right around the corner. Shohei Ohtani is the single most valuable player in MLB, even as his pitching impact wanes, and the Dodgers front office remains unimpeded in its mission to outspend every other club in free agency. No team has better resources and a more optimal organizational setup.

Somehow, the Dodgers are home to the best farm system in baseball. Dalton Rushing will come on strong next season, no doubt, while young pitchers like Edgardo Henriquez and Brock Stewart will continue to supplement a rotation that, when healthy, can absolutely blow teams out of the water. That Tanner Scott contract looks bad. The bullpen has struggled. But it's only a temporary concern for a team that will just restock every winter.

The Dodgers' offense has not blown the doors off of teams like we expected this season, but Ohtani remains, well, Ohtani. If you ask pitchers who is the single most terrifying hitter to face in high-leverage spots, the popular answer will be Ohtani. Los Angeles also has 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, a multi-time champ and a paragon of consistent results at the plate. Will Smith is the best catcher in the National League. Mookie Betts, even amid a downturn in production, is not someone to take lightly. Andy Pages is mashing now. Alex Freeland, Zyhir Hope and Mike Sirota headline an incredible next wave coming up through the Minors.

It's just impossible to poke meaningful holes in the Dodgers' future. Injuries wreaked havoc in 2025, but the Dodgers are still shaping up for a deep run. Blake Snell, when healthy, is a two-time Cy Young winner with some of the best stuff out there. Tyler Glasnow would contend for a Cy Young if he can put together a full season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto recently came up one out shy of a no-hitter and he's still 26, with room left to grow. Factor in Emmett Sheehan, Rōki Sasaki, River Ryan, and Los Angeles' Minor League stars on the mound, and this pitching staff isn't really flawed. Just dormant for a brief moment in time.