Rays-Yankees rain delay: Rain delay updates, weather forecast from Yankee Stadium

While fans keep one eye on whether Brian Cashman will finally make a move ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, the New York Yankees themselves are trying to play the final game of their four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon. But Mother Nature is making that awfully difficult: The skies opened up before game time, but now, the game is officially in a delay.

Tarp is coming on the field. We are in a delay. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 31, 2025

The delay came in the middle of the bottom of the fifth inning. The Yankees were leading the game 7-4 and were hoping to break it open with runners on the corners with one out. What's really important to note is that this is an official game with the home team, the Yankees, leading in the bottom of the fifth. This means that if the game cannot be completed on Thursday, the game could be called.

Rays-Yankees start time: When will the rain delay end?

The Yankees and Rays have yet to announce when the game will resume.

Weather forecast for Rays-Yankees: How long will the rain last?

The forecast calls for rain in the area for the next few hours.