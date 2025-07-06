Red Sox are lucky one terrifying Alex Bregman trade is off the table

The Boston Red Sox are unlikely to trade third baseman Alex Bregman at the MLB trade deadline, though that hasn't stopped pundits from suggesting such a move. Bregman is likely to opt out of his contract at the end of this season, and if Boston was willing to trade Rafael Devers, why hold on to Bregman in a wasted season? The Red Sox have some of the best up-and-coming players in MLB in Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and perhaps Kristian Campbell on their infield. Bregman doesn't fit in Beantown long term, which is why one potential trade suitor would've been a tremendous fit if time were on their side.

Just this past week, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy suffered a painful knee injury during Clayton Kershaw's historic performance in which he notched his 3,000th strikeout. Muncy was placed on the injured list as a result, though the Dodgers are hopeful he won't have to miss too much time. In the aftermath of Muncy's ailment, analysts pitched possible trade replacements, including St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. While both are more than capable of filling the void if for any reason Muncy misses significant time, neither is Bregman.

Why the Dodgers won't trade for Alex Bregman

It's highly unlikely the Dodgers trade for Bregman for multiple reasons, the first being he is injured when they'd need him most. Bregman is expected to return by the All-Star Break, but by then their urgency for a starting-caliber third baseman could go down considerably. Muncy is expected to miss six weeks, but he will return. If Kiké Hernandez can hold down the fort through the All-Star Break, their need at the hot corner won't be as evident.

The second reason Bregman wouldn't thrive in Los Angeles is due to his past with the Houston Astros. Bregman was a member of the 2017 World Series-winning Astros team, which defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers on the game's biggest stage. That team, if you'll remember, used an illegal electronic sign-stealing scheme to get a leg up on their competition – in this case said Dodgers. Fans won't forget that anytime soon.

Red Sox would alienate their fanbase with Bregman trade

And the third and perhaps most important reason why the Dodgers won't trade for Bregman is because of the Red Sox asking price. After trading Devers away to the Giants, the only way Boston would consider dealing Bregman is if they received an offer they cannot refuse. With Muncy out just six weeks, there's little reason for Andrew Friedman to sell the farm for an over-30 third baseman in the final year of his deal.

In all likelihood, the Red Sox are stuck with Bregman. The Sox front office reportedly is interested in extending him, and Scott Boras has made it clear he'll listen. That could be Boston's best route forward rather than risk alienating their fanbase once again.