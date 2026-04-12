Red Sox benefit as Willson Contreras finally lets his bat do the talking

The first baseman's recent surge in production has injected new life into the team, aligning with the expectations placed on him as a key offensive leader.

The Boston Red Sox have seen a dramatic turnaround after a frustrating start to their season, moving from 2-8 to 6-9 in just a few games.

After getting hit by a pitch on Monday night, Willson Contreras issued a warning against the Milwaukee Brewers, saying, "next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out." Contreras wasn't hit again in that series, but the veteran feeling the urge to say this to begin with when the team fell to 2-8 that same night was frustrating for Red Sox fans who wanted the focus to be on the task at hand, which was turning the season around.

Well, what if I told you that since Contreras' tirade, they've been winning, and Contreras has had a lot to do with it? That's what's happened.

Willson Contreras is stepping up for the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Contreras went 3-for-3 with a walk on the day he was hit, and has not stopped hitting since. He's gone 8-for-19 with a home run and seven RBI in five games since the incident, and the Red Sox have won four of five in that span. They are now 6-9, which obviously isn't a good record but is a whole lot better than 2-8.

It's possible that Contreras' outburst was two-sided. Obviously, he was incredibly frustrated by being hit by a pitch for the 24th time in his career against the Brewers and the sixth time against Brandon Woodruff, in particular, but he also might've wanted to fire his team up. Again, the Red Sox were 2-8 and looked lifeless on the field. Contreras, an 11-year veteran, knew his team needed a spark and brought it upon himself to deliver it.

All of a sudden, after hitting under .200 before being hit by the pitch, he's now hitting .302 on the year with a .957 OPS. Most importantly, the Red Sox look good. They won the series against Milwaukee, and followed that up with a road series win in St. Louis against a Cardinals team that is above .500.

Willson Contreras is expected to play a big role for the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

It's easy to forget this since they play different positions, but Contreras is the Alex Bregman replacement. He's the guy expected to give the Red Sox middle-of-the-order production offensively as Bregman did, and while he got off to a slow start, he's now doing what he was brought to town to do. It's no coincidence that once Contreras, one of the most important players on the team, got going, the Red Sox followed his lead.

Replacing Bregman comes with more than just the bat, though. As one of the oldest players on a team built on youth, Contreras has a responsibility to lead, too. It certainly was a strange look for him to unleash as he did when the Red Sox had so many other issues to worry about, but clearly, it's helped light a fire in Contreras, which in turn, has led to a much better week from the Red Sox.

This week has been eye-opening for Red Sox fans, as Contreras looks like a player the team can rally around while also making a difference offensively. It's not as if he hasn't been a star player before. If he can lead the team while putting up the offensive numbers he's expected to, why can't the Red Sox make things interesting in the AL East?