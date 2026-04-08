Willson Contreras already wimped out on his best chance to fight the Brewers

This ongoing drama threatens to distract the team during a critical early-season stretch as they attempt to turn around their struggling start.

Despite repeated provocations, Contreras has yet to act on his threats, leading critics to question his willingness to back up his words.

Willson Contreras said it, not me. The Red Sox first baseman wants to fight the Milwaukee Brewers. He is one hit-by-pitch away from reaching his breaking point. On Monday night, Contreras was hit for the sixth time by Brandon Woodruff, and the 24th time overall by the Brewers. He recounted those statistics in the aftermath, and told the media he'd take matters into his own hands next time around.

While Contreras wasn't hit by a pitch on Tuesday, he was made a fool of. He just didn't notice it.

How Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers punked Willson Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers v Boston Red Sox | Paul Rutherford/GettyImages

Contreras was specific with his feedback. “It’s not just the hit-by-pitch, it’s the 24th pitch they’ve hit me in my career — 24th,” Contreras said. “That’s the sixth time (Brandon Woodruff) has hit me, and they always say, ‘I’m not trying to hit you.’ That gets old. So next time they hit me again, I’m going to take one of them out. That’s the message.”

Okay then. So, the Brewers did not hit Contreras with a pitch on Tuesday. That could change Wednesday, but if not we may have to wait awhile for this issue to be resolved. On Tuesday afternoon, I wrote a story calling Contreras a 'fake tough guy.' It's not that he's unwilling to push the issue, but when he does, it has little backing. That's why the Brewers spent the vast majority of their postgame media availability trashing their rival, and essentially calling his bluff.

Jacob Misiorowski gave Contreras something tobe upset with in the Brewers eventual loss in Boston. Yet, Contreras did nothing about it.

You can tell this strikeout of Willson Contreras meant a little more to Jacob Misiorowski pic.twitter.com/OV4qjeK4ra — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 7, 2026

Sorry, I should recant that statement. Contreras did stare back in his pouty face.

Angry Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox | Boston Red Sox, MLB

This is the common theme with Contreras. He gets mad, sometimes stirs up drama, but rarely actually acts upon his words. The Brewers know this more than most, as Contreras spent his entire career prior to this season with the Cubs and Cardinals.

Red Sox can't afford Willson Contreras' petty drama right now

The Red Sox won a game. After a 2-8 start to the season, perhaps those 'Sell the Team' chants will turn to 'M-V-P for one of Boston's best players in Roman Anthony or Garrett Crochet. It's a long season, and Red Sox fans were always a little shortsighted for complaining about Fenway Sports Group, of all entities, for their struggles. FSG provided plenty of resources for the league's sixth-ranked payroll this past winter. It's not their fault Craig Breslow mismanaged those funds, but I digress.

Contreras hasn't earned the right to create clubhouse distress. While the Red Sox could use a wakeup call, that should come from Alex Cora, or a player who's spent more time in Boston than just 10 games.

As I wrote just over 24 hours ago, I'm a firm believer that the right kind of drama can ignite a struggling team, and help turn around their season. But those sorts of moments – think an ejection, or a benches-clearing brawl – need to include the right players and/or a beloved manager.

Contreras is not the right player for this moment. I'm not quite sure who fits that role in this current Red Sox clubhouse, but it's not him. Thankfully, he didn't overreact to a random Misiorowski clubhouse just because he's big mad.