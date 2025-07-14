Red Sox draft pick just cranked the heat up on Kristian Campbell

For some time now, we’ve consistently heard how Kristian Campbell is the Boston Red Sox’s future at second base.

Don’t get us wrong: We’re not waving the white flag on Campbell yet, even after he provided the Red Sox with a .664 OPS and -0.9 bWAR in his first 67 big-league games. And to be clear, we’re not saying that the Red Sox must consider parting ways with Campbell ahead of the trade deadline, especially as it appears the surging Red Sox will be buyers this summer.

However, nothing is forever, and the Red Sox can only wait on Campbell for so long. That’s what makes it so interesting that Boston used its 10th-round pick on Kansas State shortstop Maximus Martin.

Martin, who previously played at Rutgers and Georgia State, hit .320 with 14 homers, 54 RBI and 18 doubles across 243 plate appearances in 2025. His 1.032 OPS ranked 16th among qualified Big 12 hitters, and he helped the Wildcats make it all the way to the Los Angeles Super Regional.

No one is saying that Martin will immediately replace Campbell as Boston's second baseman of the future. But that doesn't mean that Campbell can’t take Monday’s news as a sign to accelerate his development and prove himself to Boston’s front office.

Should Kristian Campbell be concerned about Maximus Martin?

Martin hit .295 with a .948 OPS over 514 college plate appearances, gradually raising his power and OPS across his three stops. He also provides versatility, seeing time at second base and center field in college and summer leagues.

INF Maximus Martin

6’0 | 188 lbs | R/R | 21.9yo

• Kansas State



.320/.420/.612/1.031, .446 wOBA, 12% BB/23% K, 132 wRC+



First of all, what a name! And a position player! Martin burst onto the scene as Kaelen Culpepper’s replacement at K-State. He boasts above-average raw power… https://t.co/N4WZaQrdet pic.twitter.com/SEj5Chcl3M — G.G. (@ggeiss_mlb) July 14, 2025

As for Campbell, remember when he entered the season as a consensus top-10 prospect? He’s currently batting .200 with a homer, eight RBI and a 28-15 K-BB ratio in 83 plate appearances down at Triple-A.

Boston aggressively promoted Campbell to the Majors and inked him to an eight-year, $60 million contract in April. The problem, as Red Sox fans saw firsthand before Campbell’s mid-June return to the Minors, is that he’s yet to reward Boston with a return on its investment. Campbell impressed in April before MLB pitching seemingly caught up, limiting him to a .159 average and a 40-10 K-BB ratio from May 4 through his June 19 demotion.

Assuming Martin signs with the Red Sox, we’ll see if the club fast-tracks him through the Minors. We probably shouldn’t plan on seeing him man second or shortstop come September unless an unprecedented rash of injuries ravages Boston’s organizational depth. That said, his profile does look at least a little bit like Campbell's as a power-first infielder with some outfield versatility and a prodigious college track record.

Theoretically, the 23-year-old Campbell still has time on his side. But if there were ever a time for him to terrorize opposing pitching again, he’d be wise to start once the All-Star Break ends.