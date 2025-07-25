Red Sox fans should be furious at Craig Breslow for letting Josh Naylor slip away

Boston Red Sox fans had reason to get excited after seeing that Josh Naylor, a player who'd fit their team quite nicely, was traded away from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fact that he was traded to the Seattle Mariners, though, is a gut punch. Red Sox fans have every reason to be furious with Craig Breslow.

Not only did the Red Sox let Naylor slip away, but the return looks quite light, even for a rental first basema. And to top it all off, the Mariners, a team Boston is in direct competition with, acquired him.

As of this writing, the Red Sox are percentage points behind the Mariners for the second Wild Card spot in the AL. These two teams are going to be in a battle for a postseason berth for the next two months, and Naylor, arguably the second-best bat available, could prove to be the difference.

Craig Breslow dropped the ball by letting Josh Naylor land with Mariners

This really stings for so many reasons. The return was light, an AL Wild Card contender got him and it's hard to envision the Red Sox getting anyone better before July 31.

The Red Sox have needed a bat ever since they traded Rafael Devers away. Say what you want about Devers the teammate, but his bat was among the league's best when he was traded. Now, with Naylor in Seattle, there's a good chance the Red Sox will have to settle for a downgrade.

Abraham Toro had some good moments, but with Tristan Casas out for the year, he's simply not good enough to be the team's primary first baseman. The Red Sox must act fast to ensure they get one of the best remaining options.

Red Sox must zero in on division rival after Josh Naylor whiff

With Naylor off the market, the best option out there for Boston is Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. He's not quite as talented offensively as Naylor, and is even more of a platoon bat, but he's the best option out there, especially with Yandy Diaz unlikely to be available.

O'Hearn, like Naylor, is on an expiring contract, and since Naylor is the better player, he, in theory, shouldn't cost as much. Acquiring him and then making other impactful moves is the only way Breslow can redeem himself for letting the Mariners steal Naylor.