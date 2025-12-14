Red Sox fans shouldn't take Alex Bregman's rash social media decision too seriously

Anyone who has used social media at any point over the last 20 years, even those who haven’t logged into an account since updating their Friendster profile while scrolling through their Zune playlist, knows the power of the subtle profile change. Boston Red Sox fans find themselves in a similar scenario following the Winter Meetings.

Over a month after opting out of his contract with the Red Sox, third baseman Alex Bregman revealed a new Instagram profile picture. Instead of Bregman in a Red Sox uniform, his Instagram profile picture now features him in a backwards hat and a long-sleeve t-shirt, holding a glove in one hand and a baseball in the other. Is that Bregman’s way of saying that he’s officially breaking up with the Red Sox?

Alex Bregman has taken down his Red Sox profile picture on IG. pic.twitter.com/cC43QqF2Ix — Mr. Garcia (@GlenielGarcia2) December 13, 2025

Alex Bregman’s social media activity shouldn’t have Red Sox fans extremely worried

Although we don’t know why Bregman changed his Instagram picture, we do know that he and Red Sox manager Alex Cora have stayed in touch this offseason. Cora told reporters at the Winter Meetings that he and the three-time All-Star have been texting “a lot,” which shouldn’t be overly surprising considering the two previously spent time together on the Houston Astros.

“Our relationship [keeps] growing,” Cora said. “It grew last year, we became closer than in the past, and I love the kid. I love his family. He feels the same way about mine.”

There’s an argument to be made that Cora felt that he had to say something along those lines; otherwise, it would create the impression that the Red Sox are already out on Bregman. But if that were the case, wouldn’t we already have a gut feeling that the two sides were moving on?

Even as speculation grew about Kyle Schwarber potentially signing with the Cincinnati Reds, we personally felt it was inevitable that he’d re-sign with the Phillies. Similarly, Pete Alonso declaring that he intended to opt out immediately after the season ended — and immediately as in that same day — created the impression, at least in our minds, that he most likely would not be in a Mets uniform next year.

Alex Bregman is still favored to stay with Red Sox

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Of the four premier hitters — Bregman, Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette — left on the market, we believe that Bregman might have the best odds to re-sign with his current team. The Blue Jays have all but moved on from Bichette, considering their investments in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease, and Tucker has always felt like a long shot to stick around in Chicago. Bellinger is more of a question mark only because the Yankees have been relatively quiet thus far.

Bregman and the Red Sox simply make too much sense for one another. We repeatedly heard throughout the 2025 season about his impact on the team’s clubhouse, and the Red Sox have been aggressive throughout the offseason, adding starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo. With Alonso and Schwarber in Baltimore and Philadelphia, respectively, the Red Sox can divert the money from a long-term first-base option into keeping Bregman around.

Now, if Bregman changes his Instagram picture to something like him standing in Times Square, that’s when Red Sox fans should start worrying.