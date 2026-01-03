Red Sox have Alex Bregman right where they want him after Kazuma Okamoto news

Alex Bregman is one of the most talented players available in free agency, but value is purely dependent on what a team will pay a player. The lack of interest in acquiring a new third baseman might drive Bregman right back into the arms of the Boston Red Sox on a team-friendly contract.

Kazuma Okamoto's decision to cast his lot with the Blue Jays on a multi-year deal strengthened one of Boston's division rivals, but it also took one potential Bregman suitor off the market. In particular, Toronto loomed as one of the teams interested in the veteran third baseman that had plenty of money to spend on the open market.

Which teams are still interested in Alex Bregman?

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox | Paul Rutherford/GettyImages

With the Blue Jays out of the mix, the Red Sox find the field of teams interested in their third baseman to be relatively small. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Diamondbacks, Cubs, and Tigers have all been connected with Bregman at some point during the offseason.

That report also suggests that Arizona might be the team most likely to make a big bid for Bregman's services. They have a large hole to fill at third and have some free agency cash to spend. It's unclear whether they are willing to outbid Boston to give Bregman the sort of lengthy deal he's rumored to be looking for.

The Tigers should not be ruled out of the race given their interest in Bregman before he ultimately signed with Boston. They might be inclined to spend big on a premium bat to show Tarik Skubal they are serious about competing for a World Series title next year.

Are the Red Sox determined to bring Alex Bregman back?

There's no question that Boston would like to bring Bregman back into the fold if the money is right. What is unclear is just how lucrative or lengthy their latest offer to the veteran infielder might be.

.@Buster_ESPN on Alex Bregman:



“I think Alex Bregman is gonna go back to the Red Sox. From what I understand the Red Sox have made an aggressive offer on him.” pic.twitter.com/4bYjfF1U56 — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) January 2, 2026

Allowing Bregman to dangle in free agency is a risky move by Boston's front office. The other options available to the Red Sox are far from appealing. Eugenio Suarez is the next best third baseman they could sign but his defensive weakness makes him a poor fit for a franchise that places real value on glove work in the infield.

The odds favor Boston and Bregman finding a way to get together and ink a deal. One big offer from a competitor could change that in an instant, but that suitor doesn't seem to be out there at the moment.

Did the Blue Jays signing Kazuma Okamoto really help the Boston Red Sox?

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

The answer to this question is an emphatic yes. Okamoto might boost Toronto's win total in 2026, but the Red Sox should trust Bregman to do the same for their win total if they're able to re-sign him.

It is interesting that the Blue Jays opted to cast their lot with Okamoto while Bregman was still a viable option. Ultimately, it seems as if Toronto's front office was more comfortable with the Japanese star's price tag. Time will tell if that was a savvy or cheap move by the Blue Jays front office.

Now the impetus is on the Red Sox to make sure they don't let Bregman take his talents elsewhere. If they sign him on any sort of discount then they owe Toronto a debt of thanks.