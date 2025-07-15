Red Sox legend tries to ruin Boston's youth movement with unhinged take

Fred Lynn and Jim Rice, two former Boston Red Sox legends, didn’t mince their words when it came to breaking down their rookie seasons to what the future of Red Sox baseball is dealing with. In fact, they nearly diminished what’s supposed to be a promising time for a franchise that’s had a roller coaster season.

Instead of praising Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony finally making their MLB debut’s this season, Rice decided to bash them for things out of their control. It’s unfair to hold them to a different standard and it’s unfair to say their road was easier than their predecessors.

“The Big 3 is not anything like us. Don’t compare them with us. Don’t compare them with us,” Rice said, per a story in MassLive.

I get it, you don’t want to be compared, but it shouldn’t take away from the shine of what Anthony, Mayer and Campbell were able to do. After all, this Red Sox organization put a whole bunch of stock into this core three. Now that they’re on the MLB side, this is the time to celebrate them, not diminish them.

Boston Red Sox legends shouldn’t take spotlight away from optimistic time in Red Sox season

Rice and Lynn went on about how, essentially, the times have changed and because of technology and the organization caring about the rookies now means they have it easier. I’d make the argument that the social media boom and advanced technology compared to 50 years ago makes it harder.

When you do something, it follows you. When you do good, the hype builds around you. Imagine if Anthony’s near 500-foot grand slam wasn’t chronicled online. Would the Red Sox have called him up yet or felt the pressure to? They would only go on what their minor league coaches are seeing.

And on top of that, it helps them stay invested in their farm system. Rice mentioned when they were rookies, they were nonexistent until they got to MLB and even then, had to earn their standing. These players still have to earn their standing. But there’s a lot more excitement around a player being called up, which is how it should be.

There’s a reason the Red Sox invested so much into the core that’s now in MLB. There should be excitement. If the Red Sox had all this hype around their new core three just to shun them because they’re “low man on the totem pole”, who does that benefit?

On top of that, neither of these players came in arrogant. Each is taking whatever’s thrown their way and still going out and proving why the Red Sox believed in them. Just because things aren’t done the way they were 50 years ago doesn’t mean they have it easier.