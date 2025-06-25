Red Sox make subtle hint that Alex Bregman's return is closer than fans think

The Boston Red Sox gave a lot away with their latest lineup change. By moving Marcelo Mayer from third base to second base, the Red Sox pretty much confirmed two things: One, Alex Bregman’s return is inching closer; and two, Bregman is probably staying put at the trade deadline.

Though the latter is more speculation, the only reason they would officially move Mayer to second before Bregman is officially back from his stint on the injury list is an indicator they’re getting Mayer used to playing second before that becomes his full-time spot. Of course, it could also mean they’re driving Bregman’s asking price up by letting him get a few games in after his injury to show he’s worth a bigger return.

Either way, Mayer moving to second is a sign that Bregman is coming back sooner rather than later. That is a good sign for the Red Sox though. They’re still teetering around .500 so getting closer to full strength is a positive step in helping them contend for a wild card spot.

There’s good and bad to come from Alex Bregman’s return to the lineup

Bregman’s return will bring some excitement and some challenges. He could breathe life back into this roster and make them competitive in the AL for a late season playoff push. But it comes at the cost of yet another rookie being forced to play out of position. Let's not forget that the Red Sox played Kristian Campbell at multiple positions this season. After some struggles, Campbell was sent back down to the minor leagues.

While Mayer is optimistic about a new challenge, he doesn’t have a lot of reps at second base. This move could flop and then it would really force Craig Breslow to make a decision. Is keeping Bregman worth the potential of your young star? Or do you continue adding to your young star's plate and hope it doesn’t affect the rest of his MLB career? Decisions, decisions with no right answer in sight.

Alex Bregman’s impending return brings more speculation to Red Sox’s motives than not

Boston’s decision on Bregman doesn’t get any more clarity with his return to the lineup imminent. There’s been speculation that Bregman could be dealt at the MLB trade deadline, though the Red Sox aren’t showing their hand at their plan with their star third baseman. Bregman signed a three-year deal this past offseason to move to Boston from Houston. But his deal isn’t necessarily a three-year deal. He has opt-outs after this season and next season, so really it’s a one-year deal that Bregman has control over if he comes back or not.

Boston might be incentivized to trade him if they fear he backs out of his deal. With the way the team’s playing and them sending Rafael Devers away too, it could be something going through his mind.

If the Red Sox do send Bregman away, he’ll have the luxury of declining next year’s deal and become a free agent again this winter. Very little of what the Red Sox have done this season has made sense. So trying to make sense of what they’ll do with Bregman will only drive you further into insanity.