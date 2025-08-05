Red Sox veteran every fan was ready to DFA now fueling AL East surge

The Boston Red Sox went into this season with major questions at shortstop. Many felt that veteran Trevor Story was over the hill, and that top prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell might kick him out of the middle infield sooner than later. While Mayer and Campbell may eventually take over Story's job, a demotion for the 32-year-old is nowhere in sight.

Story still has two years guaranteed on his contract. While Red Sox fans once dreaded the incoming cap hit — $25 million annually in 2026 and 2027 — it's now starting to feel a lot more palatable. Story is enjoying his best individual season in years, proving essential to Boston's ascent in the AL East. He's batting .256 with a .729 OPS and 101 OPS+, with 18 home runs, 69 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

He has been even more impressive over the last week.

Trevor Story is the AL Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/3XNaU2U640 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2025

Story went 9-for-18 with three home runs, four doubles, seven runs and eight RBI, with a stolen base last week, good enough for AL Player of the Week honors. He began the new week on a high note, too, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Boston's 8-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals — the Red Sox' sixth straight win.

Story, once a two-time All-Star and fringe MVP candidate in his Colorado Rockies heyday, is years removed from his prime. He has dealt with persistent injuries in each of the last two years, leaving Boston to constantly scamble for makeshift solutions. With his production on the decline and his health in constant doubt, it's no wonder Red Sox fans were so eager and willing to move on.

Those negative preseason attitudes have since faded. While Story is no longer an elite glove at shortstop, tallying minus-3 outs above average (15th percentile), he remains essential to the heart of this Red Sox lineup. Especially after the Rafael Devers trade.

There was a noticeable power void in the Red Sox lineup after the Devers trade. Story has done a lot to paper over it, along with the strong production of Alex Bregman and the ascent of rookie Roman Anthony. That's not to say the Red Sox won't miss Devers now and in the future, but in exchange for all the drama, Boston has a likeable team with strong locker room vibes and clear momentum going into the second half of the season.

Trevor Story will remain important to Red Sox World Series pursuit

Boston is firmly in the World Series race at this point, only 2.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in an increasingly winnable AL East. With the Yankees unfurling and the Blue Jays limited in terms of star power, Boston feels like the most well-rounded team in the division. Moreover, the Red Sox are just oozing with confidence right now. This team is playing like a team that knows it can win every game.

Craig Breslow and the front office came under fire for a quiet trade deadline, and deservedly so, but Red Sox fans shouldn't let a lackluster trade haul distract them from a roster that is ready right now for a postseason push. Boston has depth across the board, a Cy Young-caliber ace in Garrett Crochet, and a compelling blend of both ascendant stars and established veteran sluggers.

Story will remain important through October. He's not the heart and soul of this lineup, but he's a real power threat and a valued veteran leader in the Red Sox locker room. It's time to give him his due respect.