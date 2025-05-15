The Red Sox can’t keep dodging the truth about Trevor Story's decline

The Boston Red Sox have a massive problem at shortstop and it's only getting worse. Following a solid start to the season, Red Sox starting shortstop Trevor Story has gone ice cold. Through April 23, Story had quite an impressive slash line of .309/.343/.485 on the season. Offensive production like this is much better than anybody could have expected, but it didn't last long.

Over the last three weeks, Story has dropped his season slash line to a mediocre .234/.277/.353. He's 7 for 44 this month with an OPS right around .400. Since April 22, Story ranks dead last among qualified hitters in wRC+ with a -12. He's the only qualified player in the negatives over the span of time.

Story's contract expires at the end of the 2028 season. After this season, he has an opt out clause, but if he continues to struggle, he'll likely opt into his deal. The Red Sox will have the chance to cut ties with him in 2027 when the club option on his contract comes up.

Marcelo Mayer is the solution to the Red Sox's Trevor Story problem

Boston has no obligation to play Story just because it's paying him a lot of money for the next few years. While Story has struggled, top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer has destroyed Triple-A pitching. He's the clear answer to this problem at shortstop.

Mayer, 22, is slashing .282/.350/.500 through 36 Triple-A games this season. This comes after he put together a very impressive spring training with the Red Sox. He looked so solid in the spring that many suggested he should make the big-league roster over Kristian Campbell. During Mayer's impressive 36-game campaign at Triple-A, he's slugged eight home runs and five doubles alongside 39 RBIs. The eight home runs matches his season total in 77 Double-A games last season while his 39 RBIs already eclipses his 2024 season total.

Mayer has turned his play to another level and looks to be ready for the big leagues. Boston doesn't owe Story a job at shortstop just because of his contract. It's trying to make the postseason and steal the American League East from the New York Yankees. If Mayer is the best option at shortstop, he should be playing every day.