Trevor Story contract could haunt the Red Sox in more ways than one this offseason
By Austin Owens
Back in 2016, shortstop Trevor Story took the MLB by storm with the Colorado Rockies. Story spent six seasons in the mile high city where he earned himself two All-Star Game appearances, two Silver Slugger Awards and finished within the top-12 of MVP voting three times.
Once Story hit the free agent market in 2022, he was out of the Rockies price range and the Boston Red Sox swooped in to land the shortstop on a six-year, $160 million deal. It is safe to say that Story has not lived up to his contract during his time in Boston but that contract is starting to look worse for other reasons.
Story wants to see former teammate in Boston
If the Boston Red Sox did not make another move this offseason, it would still be a productive one. Adding both Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet to their starting rotation alone makes the Red Sox a more complete team.
Oddly enough, the Red Sox have continually been linked to discussions of acquiring Cardinals all-star third baseman Nolan Arenado via trade. Trevor Story is more than on board with it. When Story was asked about the potential of his former teammate reuniting with him in Boston, he did not hold back his true feelings.
"Just the chance of it happening is exciting. I've played around him a lot. He's as good as it gets. I think he would thrive here." Story stated.
With the emergence of young first baseman Triston Casas, who seems way too valuable to trade, and Rafael Devers at the hot corner, there seems to be no place for Nolan Arenado. Of course the designated hitter position is always an option but what is the point of adding a 10-time Gold Glove award winner if he is not playing the field?
As the offseason unfolds it will be interesting to see how the Boston Red Sox handle Arenado discussions. Additionally, how Story gets along with his teammates and front office staff is something to keep an eye on as well being that he is advocating for a trade that very well could bring the Red Sox future plans to a halt.