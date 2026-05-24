Reds-Cardinals start time: Rain delay updates from Cincinnati, May 24

The outcome will impact upcoming matchups, with one team needing to quickly turn around for a critical series against a division leader.

The Reds and Cardinals remain hopeful of playing, but no new start time has been announced as forecasts suggest delays could stretch into the evening.

An exciting NL Central battle will have to be put on the backburner for now. The Cincinnati Reds were scheduled to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Clearly, both sides believes they'll be able to get this game in, but it may take a bit longer than expected thanks to a weather delay. Yes, our good friend Mother Nature has become to focal point of a historic rivalry's latest chapter.

The Cardinals and Reds split the first two games of a three-game set leading up to Sunday's contest. While the Cardinals are just a few games back of the Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, the Reds have far more ground to make up.

Reds-Cardinals start time: When will the game begin in Cincinnati?

As of this writing, there is no set start time in Cincinnati. That could leave both teams waiting in the clubhouse for some time, but such is how rain delays work. The Reds are in the middle of a homestand, so they have a little more leeway than St. Louis. The Cardinals fly to Milwaukee for a critical series between NL Central contenders after Sunday's game against the Reds...whenever it ends, of course.

Great American Ballpark forecast: How much more rain is expected?

The good news is that the rain in Cincinnati is supposed to subside in the next few hours. The bad news is 'few' is a relative term, and could mean as many as four hours in this case. Get comfortable, folks.

Hour Chance of precipitation 2pm 88% 3pm 91% 4pm 73% 5pm 56% 6pm 10%

As you can see, the chance of rain goes down considerably as we near the evening hours. Hopefully that means the Reds and Cardinals can find a couple of hours to get this game in and avoid a later doubleheader. Both teams' pitching staffs would thank the grounds crew if that's the case.

We'll have more on this story shortly.