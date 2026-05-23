The MLB standings are lying to you with a third of the season gone

Look at the MLB standings right now and you'll see a story. Tampa Bay running away with the AL East. The Cardinals looking like NL Central contenders. The Dodgers grinding along at a fine but unspectacular pace. The Detroit Tigers, a team picked by many to compete this year, buried at 20-32 and looking like a bad preseason call.

That story is incomplete. With a third of the season in the books, the gap between what teams are doing and what they actually deserve to be doing starts to show up clearly, if you know where to look. The math underneath the standings tells a different version of events.

What Pythagorean Win Percentage reveals about the 2026 MLB standings

MLB standings | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

The concept is straightforward. Teams that score a lot of runs and allow few runs tend to win. But in any given stretch, luck in close games, sequencing, and bullpen timing can push a record above or below what the underlying run data suggests. Pythagorean win percentage, a formula developed by Bill James using runs scored and runs allowed, calculates what a team's record should look like based on how they've actually played.

The formula isn't perfect. Across 150 team-seasons from 2021 through 2025, a team's Pythagorean win percentage through the first third of the season predicted their final record with a correlation of 0.74 and a margin of error around nine wins. That's not a crystal ball. It's a signal. And right now, that signal is screaming at a few teams in particular.

One-run records sharpen the picture further. Teams that beat their Pythagorean expectation almost always do it the same way: winning close games at an unsustainable rate. When a team is both outperforming their run differential and going 9-1 in one-run games, that's not a system. That's sequencing catching every green light.

These MLB teams are outperforming their Pythagorean Record

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Rays, 34-15

The Rays are the most extreme case in baseball right now. Their run differential projects a team that should be around 29-20. Instead they're 34-15, a gap of more than five wins. On a 162-game pace that's a 112-win season.

Here's where the one-run record comes in. Tampa Bay is 9-1 in games decided by one run. A .900 winning percentage in one-run games is not a skill set. It's a coin flipping heads nine times in a row. The projection model, built on five years of comparable midseason profiles, puts them at 89 wins by October. That's a 23-win pace adjustment from where they're running today.

The Rays aren't a fraud. They're a real team with real talent. But 34-15 is not what they are, and the second half will tell the truth.

St. Louis Cardinals, 28-21

The Cardinals look like a contender. They're over .500, they're in the mix in the NL Central, and they've won more than they've lost. The Pythagorean says they're closer to a .490 team, about four wins better than their run differential supports.

The one-run record is 10-3. That's a .769 winning percentage in close games, the second-best mark among overperforming teams. History is not kind to this profile. The model projects St. Louis finishing around 80-82. They're currently on a 93-win pace. That's a thirteen-win gap between where they are and where they're going.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres, 30-20

The Padres sit just half a game back of the Dodgers in the NL West and look like the real thing. Their Pythagorean divergence is +4.2 wins, and they're 7-5 in one-run games, which is less extreme than Tampa Bay or St. Louis but still elevated. The model has them finishing around 82-80. They're currently on a 97-win pace. The NL West race looks tight now. It may look different in August.

Cincinnati Reds, 26-24

The quietest name on this list. The Reds are eight games above what their run differential supports and are 8-6 in one-run games. At 26-24 they don't look like a dramatic story, but their Pythagorean record projects a team closer to 22-28. The model puts them at 76 wins. They're on a pace for 84. That eight-win gap is real, and it matters for the NL Central race.

These MLB teams are better than their 2026 record suggests

Before getting to the teams the standings are underselling, one team at the top deserves a different kind of mention.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta Braves, 36-16

The Braves have the best record in baseball. They also have a Pythagorean divergence of -0.5 wins, which is as close to zero as it gets. The model projects them at 100 wins. They're on a 99-win pace. Every other team near the top of the standings has a divergence story working against them. Atlanta doesn't. Their record isn't a product of close-game luck or favorable sequencing. It's a product of outscoring opponents by 105 runs, the best mark in baseball. The Braves are exactly as good as they look, which in this environment is worth saying out loud.

Los Angeles Dodgers, 31-20

On the surface the Dodgers look fine. Third-best record in the National League, one game back in their division. But their run differential tells a different story. They've outscored opponents by 94 runs, second-best in baseball. Their Pythagorean record projects them as a 35-win team at this point, not 31.

The one-run record is 6-7. They've been losing close games at a slightly above-average rate, which is exactly where the divergence is coming from. The model projects the Dodgers at 100 wins. Their current pace is 98. They don't need a dramatic second-half surge. They just need to stop leaving wins on the table in one-run games, and history says they will.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Yankees, 30-22

The Yankees have the best run differential in the American League at +65. Their Pythagorean record projects them as a 33-win team. Their actual record is 30-22, a gap of nearly three wins. The mechanism is a 5-11 record in one-run games, the worst mark among teams sitting above .500.

The model puts New York at 94 wins. They're on an 93-win pace. The adjustment is minor, but the direction is clear. The Yankees aren't struggling. They've been losing the coin flips. That tends to even out.

Seattle Mariners, 25-27

Seattle is two games under .500 and easy to dismiss. The Pythagorean says not so fast. Their run differential is +13, which projects a winning record, and their Pythagorean divergence is -2.5 wins. They're 7-12 in one-run games, one of the worst marks in the league. The model projects them at 84 wins. They're on a 78-win pace. That's a six-win correction hiding inside a team that looks like it's going nowhere.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit Tigers, 20-32

This one requires some context. The Tigers came into 2026 with genuine expectations. Pitching that looked like it could compete, a lineup with some pop, a front office that had been patient and was ready to contend. Then the season started and none of it held together, and 20-32 feels like confirmation that the optimism was misplaced.

The math pushes back on that conclusion. Detroit's Pythagorean divergence is -3.1 wins, meaning they've played better than their record by a meaningful margin. Their one-run record is 5-11. They're not just losing, they're losing close games at an unusually high rate. The model projects them at 76 wins. They're on a 62-win pace. That 14-win gap is the largest correction among underperforming teams.

Seventy-six wins is not a playoff team. But it's not a disaster either, and it's a lot closer to what the preseason projections were building on than 20-32 would suggest. The Tigers aren't as bad as they look. The scoreboard in one-run games has just been brutal.

Historical data shows what happens next for MLB's Pythagorean outliers

Across 150 team-seasons from 2021 through 2025, teams carrying a Pythagorean divergence of three or more wins through the first third of the season slowed down by an average of 3.1 wins per 162 games the rest of the way. Sixty-four percent of them finished at a lower winning rate than they were running when June arrived.

The correction runs harder in the other direction. Teams sitting three or more wins below their Pythagorean expectation gained back an average of 4.5 wins per 162 in the second half. Seventy percent of them improved their pace.

The model isn't telling you what will happen. It's telling you what tends to happen, and what tends to happen is that the standings start telling the truth somewhere around the All-Star break. A few of the teams that look dangerous right now will be sellers by July. A few of the teams that look stuck will be in the middle of something real.

The late-May standings are a snapshot. The run differential underneath them is the movie. And right now, the two are pretty far apart.

Methodology: Pythagorean win percentage calculated using the standard exponent of 1.83. Projection model built on 150 team-seasons from 2021-2025, correlating first-third-of-season Pythagorean win percentage with final actual record (r=0.74, RMSE approximately 9 wins). All standings data via baseballreference.com and mlb.com

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