Reds vs. Pirates start time: Rain delay and weather updates from Pittsburgh

Pirates officials promised updates on the new start time but none have been announced yet, leaving fans in limbo.

The original 6:45 p.m. ET start time was pushed back at 6:05 p.m. ET as new rain was forecast around pitch time.

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates game at PNC Park is delayed due to rain on Friday May 1, 2026.

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates were scheduled to face off at 6:45 p.m. ET from PNC Park on Friday. However, Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV will have to wait because of a rain delay.

Earlier in the evening the tarp had already been put on the field but much of the weather had cleared. . With the forecast showing a new batch of rain around the original first pitch time, officials called the delay about 45 minutes early.

If or when the weather clears, the game can go on, but right now, all fans can do is wait for updates.

Reds vs. Pirates rain delay updates: No new start time indicated

Game: Reds vs. Pirates

Date: May 1, 2026

Scheduled start time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Delayed at: 6:05 p.m. ET

New start time: TBD

The Pirates social media team confirmed the delay with a promise to update the first pitch time when possible. However, that exact time has yet to be revealed. Everything is at the mercy of the weather.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to weather. We’ll keep you posted on the updated first pitch time.



If we don’t post, we have no updates. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 1, 2026

Reds vs. Pirates weather report: When will the rain stop in Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh area had already had weather roll through, so fans may be confused as to why the game was delayed despite the rain clearing. However, Accuweather's radar shows another patch of weather hitting the ballpark right around when the game was expected to begin. The good news is that wave should only last about 15 minutes

While the forecast still shows a small chance of rain later in the evening, things should be clear enough for the game to begin with a relatively minimal delay.

Reds vs. Pirates matchup and lineups

The Pirates are at the bottom of the NL Central, coming off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cardinals. Friday's first game against the Reds is their chance to end a five-game skid. The division-leading Reds have won five consecutive series, most recently 2-1 against the Rockies.

Mitch Keller will be on the mound for Pittsburgh, dueling against the Reds' Brady Singer. In his last outing, Keller went five innings with three earned runs allowed and six strikeouts. The Pirates won that game against the Brewers, though Keller didn't get the decision. Singer has gotten the W in two of his last three outings with Cincinnati. Last time out, he gave up two home runs and two earned runs in 5.1 innings of work.

Pirates lineup

Oneil Cruz, CF Brandon Lowe, 2B Bryan Reynolds, LF Ryan O'Hearn, RF Nick Gonzales, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Spencer Horwitz, 1B Konnor Griffin, SS Henry Davis, C

P: Mitch Keller

Reds lineup

TJ Friedl, CF Matt McLain, 2B Elly De La Cruz, SS Sal Stewart, 1B Nathaniel Lowe, DH Spencer Steer, RF JJ Bleday, LF Tyler Stephenson, C Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

P: Brady Singer

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