Ronald Acuña Jr. is always inches away from starting a fight

The Atlanta Braves have had a tough year. They were expected to be a clear contender in the National League and at the very least challenge the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the NL East after they won 89 games in 2024. But things haven't turned out in their favor this year.

Entering Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins, the Braves were 60-72 and 16 games back of first place in the NL East. They were also 11 games back in the Wild Card race.

With the Braves leading 3-0 in the top of the third inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit by a pitch from Marlins pitcher Ryan Gusto. He tried to walk towards the mound and shouted at Gusto, but was held back by the home plate umpire. The benches and bullpens briefly emptied. But at a moment's notice, Acuña was ratcheted up and ready to start a fight.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. sparks controversy after HBP

To be fair, Acuña has been hit by a lot of pitches in recent years, and many of them have come against the Marlins, so it's understandable as to why he is frustrated. The inside pitches keep coming, and Acuña is not happy about it. Acuña has been hit by nine Marlins pitches in his career, even leading to on-field conflict. At this point, it should come as no surprise that Acuña enters each game against Miami on high alert. Yet, as MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported, this was just the third time they plunked him since the start of 2022.

Sometimes, Acuña's muscle memory takes over.

But there likely was no intent from Gusto on the pitch, so Acuña is essentially creating a problem where there didn't need to be one. Now, there is tension between the Braves and Marlins following the hit-by-pitch.

Ronald Acuña can't help but cause unnecessary drama against Miami

No other team has hit Acuña Jr. more than five nines. The Marlins have hit him nine times. For context, it is clear as day that Acuña holds a grudge against the Braves division rival, which is why Marlins pitchers are always one mishap away from some unnecessary drama.

There was no need for the benches to clear, and Acuña certainly stoked the fire in Wednesday's series finale. Players have to expect to be pitched inside from time to time. It certainly can be frustrating to get hit by pitches frequently, but at the end of the day, it is simply part of the game.

Acuña doesn't have to like being hit by a pitch. No player does. But he seemed to want to start a fight at a moment's notice, and he almost did after being plunked. Fortunately, he was hit on the elbow guard, so there was no injury.

Acuña is slashing .303/.420/.542 with 15 home runs, a 2.1 WAR, 31 RBI and a .962 OPS this season. He is a former MVP, Rookie of the Year, five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger. He also has made very clear that he doesn't like to get hit by pitches.

But why he felt the need to confront Gusto is unclear.