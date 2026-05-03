Ronald Acuña Jr.'s frightening injury is why the Braves always come with a catch

It had been a picture perfect start to the 2026 season for the Atlanta Braves. They've already built a demanding lead in the NL East and own the best record in Major League Baseball. What has made this red-hot start even more impressive is the fact that they are not even fully healthy. Numerous stars are sidelined with injury along with anticipated starting position players Ha-Seong Kim and Sean Murphy.

If there had been any good news regarding all of the injuries Atlanta has had to maneuver around this season it is that with each passing day a fully healthy roster seemed to be coming soon, until Saturday night in Colorado. Braves fans all across the country are experiencing unwelcome deja vu as they witnessed superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. appear to suffer a hamstring injury running down the first baseline.

#Braves Ronald Acuña Jr. left the game with a leg injury. He grabs at his hamstring almost as soon as he leaves the box. pic.twitter.com/WszGUvWG0W — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 3, 2026

Of course only test results can confirm the severity of Acuña's injury, but it serves as yet another reminder how fragile their star outfielder can be. Now the question becomes, can the Braves overcome yet another injury obstacle, this time in regards to one of their best players?

Braves success always comes with a catch

Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

If injuries were not a part of professional sports, we would likely be discussing how Braves' GM Alex Anthopoulos built a dynasty and maybe even captured multiple World Series titles. Instead, we are left wondering "what if" the Braves could stay healthy for a full season.

The reality is that no one should expect that, ever. They say the injury bug does not discriminate but one could argue that it has spent time in Atlanta more so than anywhere else. Acuña is now facing what could be yet another leg injury and if that's the case, it will come with a price to pay for the Braves.

Even if Acuña Jr. is healthy this time around, his most recent injury serves as another reminder that the 28-year-old hasn't played in more than 100 games in either of the past two seasons.

Season Games played 2024 49 2025 95

Acuña has not really got going this season as he is only hitting .252 with two homers at this point in the year but not having him at the top of the order hurts the Braves in more ways than one. Acuña impacts the game in so many ways beyond the box score with his speed, arm strength, power threat and energy.

Why the Braves can't survive losing Ronald Acuña Jr.

Atlanta Braves v Detroit Tigers | Nic Antaya/GettyImages

Manager Walt Weiss now has another opportunity to reassure fans he is the right man for the job by constructing a lineup that provides a spark at the top of the order but somehow is still dangerous 1-9.

Pundits will always argue that one player cannot make that big of a difference but when you are talking about a player of Acuña's caliber, one player most certainly can make a major difference. Atlanta's outfield is also down key contributors like Jurickson Profar, who tested positive for PEDs in a second-straight season.

This is not to say that Braves fans should expect a collapse with Acuña out, but it would not be surprising in the least to see the offense struggle a little bit while they search for their identity without their superstar right fielder in the lineup.

If it has been said once it has been said a million times and we can add another tally mark to the total; the Braves would be really dangerous if they were fully healthy. That is the catch with this team. For now, Atlanta is surviving (and dare I say thriving) without some key members of their core. To make a postseason run — which could include defeating the back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers — they will need better luck, and a healthy Acuña Jr. in tow.

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