It took Scott Boras one pick to blow up the 2025 MLB Draft

The first two picks in the MLB Draft, which belonged to the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels respectively, were rather shocking. Pundits assumed the Nationals would take Kade Anderson, with the Angels selecting any number of the top draft prospects remaining. Instead, both teams went under slot value to avoid any drama with agent Scott Boras. The Nationals took high school infielder Eli Willits, while the Angels selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner.

Now, both of these prospects could still turn out to be fine players, and by going under slot value, the Nationals and Angels had more money to spend later in the draft. However, it wasn't a good look when Anderson, the presumed No. 1 pick in most mock drafts, went third to the Mariners and signed nearly $1 million under slot.

Shocking start to MLB Draft has everything to do with Scott Boras

Willits and Bremner do have something in common, however, and it is that neither is represented by Boras. Many of the later picks, including Ethan Holliday, are represented by Boras. Now, this is not to say that teams are unwilling to work with Boras, but as it pertains to going under slot value – as in, giving prospects less money than is suggested when they are drafted that highly – working with the same man who represents Juan Soto isn't easy.

Holliday, for example, was expected to receive a deal over slot value to sign with the Rockies. Colorado isn't an ideal franchise to play for these days, but Ethan's father Matt Holliday is a Colorado legend. Money talks, and Boras will undoubtedly make sure the youngest Holliday receives as much of it as possible. That's not something the Nationals and Angels wanted to deal with.

What the Nationals and Angels see in their new top prospects

As was revealed on the broadcast, Willits has all the tools to be a product MLB shortstop or third baseman. He should develop 20-home run power and is one of the more highly-developed high school bats in this class. The Nationals shouldn't regret taking him, though the fit is odd given what Washington lacks in its farm system is starting pitching. That was much of why they were linked to Anderson, who should move quickly through the Mariners farm.

Bremner, meanwhile, was even more of a shock. He was rated as the No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline's big board. The UC Santa Barbara right-hander was ranked as one of the best college arms in this class, though notably behind LSU's Anderson.

“Definitely just overwhelmed with shock and emotion,” Bremner said. “I don't think this was really something that we really thought was a possibility up until really recently. So it was definitely a shock, and that's kind of the emotion coming out. But it's also just a really emotional time for me and my family right now, and just overwhelmed with excitement and ready to get to the next step.”

The deals for both Washington and Los Angeles should be agreed to rather easily with Boras not involved. The same man who helped Soto sign a $765 million contract can't have it all.