Scott Boras owes MLB teams an apology after Carlos Correa's devastating injury

Scott Boras's public defense of his own player back in 2022 now looks like a warning for teams interested in any of his clients.

On Wednesday, it was announced Correa would miss the rest of the season with a severe injury to his other ankle.

Back in 2022, Carlos Correa had two huge free-agent deals fall through due to physical. The Giants and Mets were scared off by a possible ankle injury.

Scott Boras fought tooth and nail to land his client, Carlos Correa, the best possible contract in the 2022 MLB offseason. That is Boras's job, after all, even if it means bending the truth some. Correa entered that free-agent market as arguably the best player available. But after agreeing to terms with the Giants and then Mets, Correa ran into a similar theme — failed physicals, both of which pointed to concerns over his ankle.

Correa eventually signed with the Minnesota Twins, and has since been traded back home to Houston. But fast forward a few years, and Correa can't stay healthy. On Wednesday, it was announced the 31-year-old shortstop would miss the rest of the season to undergo ankle surgery.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after tearing a tendon in his ankle, he told reporters in Houston. He will soon undergo surgery and be out six to eight months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 6, 2026

Mets and Giants were rightly concerned about Correa' ankle

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen at team's spring training camp | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

It should be noted that the Mets and Giants weren't worried about the ankle Correa hurt this season. Rather, it was his other ankle, though it's natural for athletes with injuries to place extra emphasis on other muscles to make up for aches and pains elsewhere. Both near-Correa suitors saw something on his previously-repaired ankle to steer clear. There were plenty of negative possible outcomes, with this being one of them: What if Correa became so hobbled by one injury that he hurt something else?

Boras didn't quite see it that way at the time. Here's what he said of the Mets process, and their ultimate falling out with Correa:

“I don’t understand the Mets,’’ Boras told Bob Nightengale. “I gave them all of the information. We had them talk to four doctors. They knew the issue the Giants had. And yet, they still call the same doctor the Giants used for his opinion. There was no new information. So why negotiate a contract if you were going to rely on the same doctor?

“It was different with the Giants because a doctor had an opinion they didn’t know about. But the Mets had notice of this. They knew the opinion of the Giants. So why did you negotiate when you know this thing in advance?"

Why Scott Boras was wrong about Carlos Correa's ankle

New York Yankees Introduce Gerrit Cole | Mike Stobe/GettyImages

While I can understand Boras's frustration in the moment — he just wanted his client to sign somewhere, anywhere, for the greatest possible value — he's not the one who has to live with that investment. At the time, the Giants and Mets were likely to invest close to a decade in Correa. San Francisco specifically offered Correa a 13-year, $350 million deal, per reports. The Mets offer was for 12 years and $315 million. Correa would still be on the books for both had either team overlooked the medicals.

While it's rare that a contract of Correa's magnitude falls though, the Mets chose to employ the same doctor the Giants did for his physical. On the surface, this may seem like a flaw in judgement, as Boras noted, but the Mets were merely doing their due diligence. With the information provided by this doctor, New York deemed it a significant risk, especially for the amont of money on the line. Even Steve Cohen has his limits.

Now, Correa is set to miss the entire season. In the years following his deal with the Twins, Correa has slowly but surely become a shell of his former self.

Season bWAR 2022 7.3 2023 5.3 2024 3.7 2025 1.3 2026 1.2

The Twins, in comparison, signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal that provided both sides with flexibility. Minnesota eventually moved off said contract when they traded Correa back to Houston. Now, the Astros are left picking up the pieces.

Boras may be one of the most powerful agents in all of baseball, but at his core he remains an advocate for his clients. The Mets, Giants and even Twins knew this, which is why they conducted their own investigations of Correa's injury. In the end, they were correct, and surely even Boras knew this was a possibility.

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