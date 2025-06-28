Shohei Ohtani needed only 2 innings to terrify the rest of baseball

MLB fans didn't know what to expect when Shohei Ohtani made his long-awaited return as a pitcher. The talent has always been there, but with the long layoff and no rehab assignment before pitching in a MLB game, there was reason to believe he'd need time to settle in. Well, in just his third start of the season, Ohtani looked arguably better than ever on the bump. That reality should make fans of teams not including the Los Angeles Dodgers frightened.

SHOHEI OHTANI WITH A 102 MPH HEATER 🤯



Hardest thrown pitch of his MLB career 🔥



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/jGImyGtEL8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2025

Ohtani allowed a couple of baserunners in the first inning, but got out of it after getting Vinnie Pasquantino to hit his 102 mph fastball on the ground right at Hyeseong Kim for an inning-ending double play. This pitch was not only the hardest thrown by a Dodger this season, but it was the hardest of Ohtani's career. Yes, in his third start back following his second major arm surgery, Ohtani threw a pitch harder than he ever has.

Ohtani took the mound in the second inning and promptly retired the Royals in order. He didn't go any further in this contest as a pitcher, but those two innings showed MLB fans all they need to know.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Shohei Ohtani looks as good as he ever has on the mound

Ohtani isn't going deep into games yet, but his stuff looks as good as it ever has on the mound. Not only did he throw a pitch harder than he ever has, but he was consistently hitting 99 and 100 mph on the mound. In the Pasquantino at-bat alone, Ohtani hit 99 mph and 100 mph before inducing the double-play grounder.

Shohei Ohtani, 100.2 MPH and 101.7 MPH back-to-back. ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/MBLIKBlRYG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2025

Again, there was reason to believe he'd eventually be fine, but this is his third start. He isn't going more than a couple of innings. Ohtani's stuff looking this sharp this early should make MLB fans nervous.

Shohei Ohtani can fill the one Dodgers concern

The Dodgers look like a team primed to repeat as World Series champions despite having a major starting pitching issue. The Dodgers have gotten the second-fewest innings from their starters in the majors this season, yet, are currently 52-31, holding the best record in the major leagues.

Ohtani isn't helping their innings totals much yet, but again, he completed two innings for the first time this season. He's only going to continue going further each time he takes the mound, and will soon be fully stretched out.

A fully stretched-out version of Ohtani would help any team, but few clubs need a starting pitching boost more than the Dodgers. The Dodgers are on the verge of acquiring an ace whose stuff looks as good as it ever has.

They should be considered the favorites, whether Ohtani was pitching or not, but Ohtani looking as sharp as he does this early should have the rest of the league terrified. He only makes the Dodgers heavier favorites, which is the last thing anyone outside of Los Angeles wants to see.