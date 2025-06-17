When's the last time Shohei Ohtani pitched in MLB? Well worth the wait for Dodgers

Finally, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is resuming the two-way responsibilities that contributed to his ascension. The Japanese phenom has already proven he can strike fear into opponents with only a bat. Nonetheless, the reigning World Series champions are ready to unleash him.

Ohtani is making his long-awaited return to the mound against the San Diego Padres on Monday night, which also marks his first start and pitching appearance with the Dodgers. Given the momentous occasion, MLB.TV was kind enough to give fans viewing access at no cost. Not only is this an exciting moment for the L.A. faithful, but it's also an exciting development for baseball.

All eyes will certainly be on Ohtani and the highly intriguing Dodgers-Padres showdown on June 16, 2025. One of the best and most electrifying talents in sports is back to doing what makes him must-watch television. However, before revering this date and what it means for the future, let's rewind to when the three-time MVP last pitched in the Majors.

When did Shohei Ohtani last pitch in the MLB?

Aug. 23, 2023. As mentioned previously, Ohtani's start versus the Padres is his first in a Dodgers uniform. To put that into perspective, he left the crosstown rival Los Angeles Angels to join them two offseasons ago, so it's been quite some time. This has been a long time, though the Boys in Blue hope there isn't as far a gap between outings.

Why hasn’t Shohei Ohtani pitched since 2023?

For the second time in his career, Ohtani suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing (right) elbow. He was pulled from his last appearance against the Cincinnati Reds in 2023 following just 1.1 innings of work. The uniquely talented player tried to gut it out for the Angels afterward as only a batter, but that barely lasted two weeks.

An oblique strain on Sep. 3, 2023, prompted the Angels to re-evaluate the idea of continuing to trot Ohtani out there. Eventually, the two sides concluded that surgery was the best path forward long-term and shut him down for the season. The decision ultimately meant the end of his time with the Halos; he signed an unprecedented 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers months later.

When is Shohei Ohtani pitching again for the Dodgers?

Barring any setbacks, Ohtani could be available again come his next turn in the Dodgers' rotation. That could come as soon as their next series against the Washington Nationals, giving him five or six days of rest between starts. Regardless, it will all come down to how he's feeling after snapping the near-two-year pitching hiatus.

For whatever it's worth, the Dodgers aren't planning to ease Ohtani into action. They don't expect him to immediately throw 90-plus pitches, though L.A. "[feels] confident using him as a multi-inning opener," according to Sonja Chen of MLB.com.