Watch Dodgers vs Padres live: Ohtani’s pitching return is free on MLB.TV

The Los Angeles Dodgers watched as the rival San Francisco Giants make the splash of all splashes by trading for Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers. Even though the Dodgers took the weekend series, the Giants are garnering the attention across the baseball world.

Shortly after the game on Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided some huge news of his own. Roberts revealed that Shohei Ohtani would be the team's opening pitcher for their series opener against the San Diego Padres. This would be Ohtani's first time pitching since late in the 2023 season when he played for the Angels.

For those wondering how to watch the game, it will be available for free on MLB.TV. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Ohtani's pitching debut with the Dodgers.

What time is the Dodgers vs. Padres game?

First pitch for Dodgers vs. Padres on Monday, June 16, is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. With the Dodgers serving as the home team, fans will get to see Ohtani take the pitcher's mound immediately.

When was the last time Shohei Ohtani pitched in a game?

This will be the first time Ohtani will pitch in a game for the Dodgers. The last time he took the mound was back on Aug. 23, 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani pitched 1.1 innings and was pulled after picking up an elbow injury, which ultimately required surgery. Ohtani hadn't pitched in a game since, including in his first season with the Dodgers.

How many innings will Shohei Ohtani pitch?

Ohtani won't be making a full start for the Dodgers. Instead, Ohtani is expected to pitch one, "perhaps two" innings, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. So, be prepared for a short outing by Ohtani.

How to watch Dodgers vs. Padres for free on MLB.TV

Watching Dodgers vs. Padres on MLB.TV for free is pretty easy. Each day, MLB.TV offers a game that fans can watch for free without having to pay. For June 16, the free game will be Dodgers vs. Padres..

To watch the game on MLB.TV, all fans have to do is create a username and password if you are a new user. From there, you can go to MLB.TV's media center when the game goes live.

How much is an MLB.TV subscription?

For those interested in signing up for a full MLB.TV subscription to watch every out of market game in your area, there is a Father's Day sale, offering a subscription for the rest of the season for $59.99. Other than that, a monthly subscription runs for $29.99 per month.

Where else can you watch Dodgers vs. Padres?

There are other ways to watch the game, but it is primarily through cable or satellite.

Dodgers fans can view the game in-market on Sportsnet LA. As for Padres fans, the game will air on the Padres Television Network. For those out of the Los Angeles and San Diego markets, the game will air on MLB Network.