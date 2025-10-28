If baseball boomers could have it their way. MLB players would do their jobs without trying to make it look cool. This means no celebrating after getting out of a jam, no strutting after striking somebody out, and especially, no bat flipping. While younger MLB fans might think showboating after hitting a home run is cool, boomers disagree. Given that, this Shohei Ohtani bat flip might be the worst thing those boomers have ever seen.

What a shot of Shohei Ohtani's bat flip. 🔥



(📸: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/2gVJvx3W02 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 28, 2025

Ohtani, the best player in the sport who has had a postseason full of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, came through in a huge way in Game 3 of the World Series, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead by launching a solo home run in the bottom of the third. Ohtani, much to the chagrin of those boomers, admired what truly was a perfect swing by watching the ball travel well over the right field fence and flipping the bat way up in the sky once it did.

SHOHEI OHTANI GOES DEEP OFF MAX SCHERZER#WORLDSERIES pic.twitter.com/iOQBRvhcib — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2025

Not only did Ohtani give young fans that epic bat flip, but he also celebrated on his way around the bases. Again, not what boomers want to see.

It would've been one thing if Ohtani had showboated on his double either in the first inning or the fifth inning. Not hustling out of the box and going out of your way to flip the bat on a non-home run costs your team and is unacceptable. Bat flipping on a home run, though, who cares? In my view, the more exaggerated, the better. Ohtani launched that bat to the sky, and for good reason.

Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player on the planet pic.twitter.com/Blbxg7wK4q — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 28, 2025

And it's not as if this is a Monday night in July. This is Game 3 of the World Series. Dodger Stadium is packed to the brim and yelling for Ohtani after he hit one of the most important home runs of his life. Why shouldn't he celebrate a little?

It's not as if he's disrespecting anyone, either. If Max Scherzer, the pitcher who gave up the home run, doesn't like it, then he should've pitched better. Ohtani certainly wouldn't be bat-flipping a strikeout.

If the argument is that the bat flip came too early in the game, what about this seventh-inning bat flip? Ohtani was pumped after tying the game, and tossed the bat away right as the ball cleared the fence. Boomers might not like it, but they should!

Shohei Ohtani!!! #dodgers

7 for his last 7🦄 2nd home run tonight.

This isn’t even his best game of these playoffs.

If I’m the Blue Jays manager I walk Shohei every remaining #WorldSeries at bat. pic.twitter.com/ixCcuNQWOG — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) October 28, 2025

It might not have been as impressive a bat flip, but it counts the same.

MLB boomers should learn to appreciate greatness like fans of other sports

We see players celebrate like this in every sport. From Aaron Rodgers breaking out the WWE belt to Carmelo Anthony doing the three to the dome celebration, celebrating a big moment is nothing new. In those sports, celebrating after a big moment is encouraged - why is MLB different? Why are players expected to act like robots in the biggest games of their lives?

Hitting a home run in the big leagues is hard. Hitting a home run in the World Series is much harder. Doing a very hard thing well should be celebrated.

Sorry, boomers. Shohei Ohtani did the right thing by making big moments even more special.