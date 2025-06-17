Shohei Ohtani set a record no one saw coming in his Dodgers pitching debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have seen their one of their top rivals in the San Francisco Giants acquire Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers, but they were getting Shohei Ohtani back on the mound. Hours after the aforementioned trade, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani would be the opening pitcher against the San Diego Padres, his first time back on a pitching mound since 2023.

Ohtani was never going to have a lengthy outing, as the Dodgers want to ease him back into the rotation following elbow surgery back in 2023. Ohtani pitched one inning against the Padres, where he allowed one earned run on two hits. Ohtani threw 28 pitches, 16 of which were strikes. As for Ohtani's arm power, it is back, as evidenced by him clocking a 100.2 mph four-seam fastball.

While it was a short night of work for Ohtani on the mound, he did make some Dodgers history in the process.

Shohei Ohtani makes history in Dodgers' pitching debut

For years, Don Drysdale has held the record for most home runs in Dodgers history while having at least one start on the mound. Drysdale held 29 home runs during his time with the Dodgers from 1956 until 1969.

Now, that record is held by Ohtani after Monday's start. The record is now 79 home runs and counting.

Considering Ohtani is just in the second year of his 10-year contract with the Dodgers, it's safe to say that the home run total is going to grow, and may be downright unnattainable for anyone else for the foreseeable future.

After his lone inning of pitching on Monday night, Ohtani served as designated hitter for the Dodgers, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Both of Ohtani's hits were singles that knocked in a run each.

As for when Ohtani will pitch next, the plan is for him to throw every six-to-eight days. So, at the soonest, Ohtani could pitch in either the series finale against the Washington Nationals on June 22 or during the Dodgers' series against the Colorado Rockies.