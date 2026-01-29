Sources: Diamondbacks to sign veteran reliever Derek Law to minor-league contract

Free-agent reliever Derek Law and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to MLB spring training, sources say.

The deal pays $1.5 million if Law is in the majors and includes $500K in potential incentives, sources say. A breakdown:

Games pitched Incentive 20 $50,000 25 $50,000 30 $50,000 35 $50,000 40 $50,000 45 $50,000 50 $100,000 55 $100,000

What Derek Law brings to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Law, 35, last pitched in the majors with the Washington Nationals in 2024 where he posted a 2.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 innings (75 games). In his eight-year career, he has a combined 3.69 ERA and 316 strikeouts in various stints with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Nationals.

Law began the 2025 season on the 15-day Injured List due to a flexor strain and appeared in only four games on a rehab assignment before undergoing season-ending flexor tendon surgery. And now he has a realistic chance to make an impact on the major-league roster for a Diamondbacks team that has continued searching for bullpen help this winter.

Diamondbacks long offseason could still have a big move left

The Diamondbacks have been active this offseason, adding Merrill Kelly on a two-year, $40 million contract after trading the right-hander to the Texas Rangers at the deadline. They’ve also traded for Nolan Arenado, signed right-hander Michael Soroka, catcher James McCann and right-hander Taylor Clarke, and added pitcher Josh Grosz in a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

It’s possible that the Diamondbacks are not done bolstering the major-league roster. Right-hander Zac Gallen remains unsigned and has spent all seven seasons in the big leagues in Arizona, though it’s unclear if he will fit into the team’s remaining budget. But their latest move is adding Law on a minor-league contract in a move that gives the bullpen some much-needed depth.