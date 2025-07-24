Struggling Phillies outfielder should have just seen his last at-bat in Philly

The Philadelphia Phillies hoped they had solved their outfield issues by taking a risk on Max Kepler, signing the veteran outfielder to a one-year deal worth $10 million this past winter. Not only is the outfield not fixed, but it feels as if it's in even worse shape than it was last season. A big reason for that has to do with Kepler, who has been a massive disappointment. And he proved yet again on Wednesday that it's time to move on.

Not only did Kepler go 0-for-5 in a frustrating extra-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox, but he struck out on a pretty hittable 91.3 mph sinker from Brennan Bernardino to end the game. Yes, Bernardino is left-handed, and Kepler hasn't faced much left-handed pitching this season, but it was still a poor at-bat in such a huge spot.

Max Kepler’s time in Philly is pretty indicatively summed up here pic.twitter.com/LKIShntItl — same at on the other app (@colleenawilson) July 24, 2025

If this was just one rough at-bat from Kepler, Phillies fans would brush it aside. Unfortunately, he hasn't really gotten anything going all year, and things only appear to be getting worse as the season has progressed.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Phillies should part with Max Kepler immediately after another brutal showing

Kepler is now slashing .203/.300/.366 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 89 games this season. The only thing worse than his overall numbers are his recent numbers: He has two hits in his last 23 at-bats spanning his last seven games. In his last 15 games, he's hitting .182 with a .606 OPS. In his last 30 games, he's hitting .196 with a .684 OPS. He's been a below-average hitter all year, but it's only getting worse. At this point, what does Kepler provide?

He's a below-average hitter, as his 88 wRC+ would indicate. He's a below-average defender, as his -1 OAA would indicate. He's doesn't offer much speed, as evidenced by his 35th percentile placement in sprint speed per Baseball Savant. Again, what does he do well?

Johan Rojas should not be starting for the Phillies, but at the very least, he offers elite speed and defense. Plus, he'd allow Brandon Marsh to move back to left field, a position he's more suited to play defensively. The Phillies should be looking to add an outfielder at the deadline, but would be better off playing Rojas until they make that trade over Kepler, who should really be DFA'd. I get that there's always the chance he comes back to beat you with another team, but that shouldn't be a concern with how this season has gone.

Phillies took an unnecessary gamble on Max Kepler

What made the Kepler signing a bit of a frustrating one for Phillies fans was that this was an unnecessary gamble Dave Dombrowski was taking. Instead of making a big splash, he hoped Kepler would give them good value on a one-year deal. That has backfired.

Last season, Kepler missed substantial time with injury and had a .682 OPS. He had a really good year in 2023 and hit a career-high 36 home runs out of nowhere in 2019, but for most of his decade-long tenure with the Minnesota Twins, he struggled to stay on the field, and was merely average at best. I mean, his 104 OPS+ in Minnesota shows that he was just a tick above average as a hitter.

All Phillies fans can hope now is that Dombrowski is willing to make a splash in the outfield at the deadline. Don't bank on a Kepler second-half resurgence that he's given no signs of cashing. Don't bank on a different journeyman breaking out in Philadelphia. Get a sure thing that will give the Phillies the best possible chance to win the World Series. If they don't win it this season, the question of whether they ever will with this core becomes one worth asking.