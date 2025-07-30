Taylor, Tyler Rogers traded into MLB history books at 2025 deadline

The MLB trade market is heating up on the eve of the July 31 cutoff point to strike a deal. We're beginning to see league-wide player movement as some teams gear up for second-half pushes and others fold on the 2025 campaign. Brothers Taylor and Tyler Rogers were on opposite ends of the spectrum; one got sent to a contender, with another rerouted to a rebuilding squad.

Taylor was acquired by the New York Mets from the San Francisco Giants, going from reeling fringe-Wild Card squad to a World Series hopeful. Conversely, the cellar-dwelling Pittsburgh Pirates landed Tyler in their divisional swap with the Cincinnati Reds centered around third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes. Notably the Rogers' made history before even donning their new uniforms by being shipped to another club on the same day.

Yes, Taylor and Tyler Rogers are related — they're twins!

For those that didn't know, Taylor and Tyler aren't just siblings, they're identical twins. Both are talented veteran relievers, though the former is a southpaw and the latter is a right-hander. While they were born on the same day, the Mets' new hurler is 30 seconds older.

Taylor was 25 years old when he debuted in the Majors as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2016. Tyler's first appearance came with the Giants in 2019. They overlapped in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023, pitching in several games together.

On Apr. 11, 2022, Taylor and Tyler became the fifth set of twins the league has ever seen play in the same game. The Rogers' were the second duo to take the mound in the same contest, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com. But unlike the inaugural duo to do so on July 31, 1956, Johnny and Eddie O'Brien, they were the first to face off against each other.

The Rogers' went toe-to-toe, but Taylor's Padres got the last laugh. He recorded the save, allowing one hit and striking out two batters in one inning. His efforts led to Tyler and the Giants picking up a loss.

Rogers brothers become first twin siblings traded on the same day

There have only been 10 sets of twins in the big leagues. Taylor and Tyler are the most recent and only active tandem. Fittingly, they're now the first and only ones of the bunch to get traded on the same day.

Given how infrequently a pair of twins go pro in baseball (or any sport), this is a record that isn't meant to be broken. This was a rare, unique instance that presumably won't come to fruition ever again.