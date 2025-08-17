Team-of-destiny Brewers' winning streak still a far cry from MLB record

The Milwaukee Brewers were blown out by the Minnesota Twins on May 17 to fall to 21-25 on the year. Considering the fact that the Chicago Cubs looked like one of, if not the best team in baseball at the time and Milwaukee had lost key contributors like Devin Williams and Willy Adames over the offseason, expectations were low regarding a season-altering turnaround. Well, not only have the Brewers defied the odds, they've done so emphatically. Their franchise-record 14th consecutive win on Saturday improved their record to 78-44, the best mark in the sport by a decent margin, and it came in the most unlikely of fashions.

Brewers tie it in the ninth on what could've been a win streak-ending double-play that Elly De La Cruz threw by the first baseman pic.twitter.com/cOwpt2JUwf — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 17, 2025

Sal Frelick hit what looked like a clear game-ending double play, but instead, Elly De La Cruz's throw to first got by first baseman Spencer Steer, allowing Brice Turang to score and the Brewers to tie the game. Milwaukee wound up surviving a couple of scares in extra innings and won the game on an Andruw Monastario home run. Yes, the same Andruw Monastario who had hit just five home runs in his first 469 MLB at-bats.

If this wasn't a team-of-destiny kind of win, I don't know what could possibly be. Milwaukee's payroll is among the lowest in the sport, and the Brewers' roster might not be filled with household names, but all they do is find ways to win. They certainly have the feel of a team that's capable of going all the way, and before they even attempt to do that, they have a chance to set more history along the way.

Brewers already set longest winning streak in franchise history

The streak isn't over, but as mentioned above, the Brewers have already set a franchise record by winning their 14th consecutive game. The record for the longest winning streak in Brewers franchise history was initially set by the 1987 club, which won its first 13 games of that season. Yes, they won 13 in a row, capped by two dramatic comeback wins, one of which came on a walk-off home run on Easter Sunday off the bat of Dale Sveum.

Bob Uecker’s call of Dale Sveum’s 1987 Easter Sunday homer pic.twitter.com/6GRGiajHL4 — The Brew Crew Scoop (@BrewCrewScoop) August 15, 2025

Things didn't end as well for the 1987 team, as a 6-18 May dug themselves a hole that ultimately a 20-9 September couldn't help dig themselves out of. Those Brewers went 91-71 and missed the playoffs by 7.0 games. Of course, if Wild Card teams were introduced, the Brewers, the team with the third-best record in the AL, would've made the playoffs and might've gone on a memorable run.

The 2025 Brewers are a near lock to make the playoffs at this point, and, again, have the vibes of a team ready to run the table in October. Setting some additional history even beyond their own franchise-record would be nice, too, and feels extremely possible.

Longest winning streak in MLB history

Winning 14 in a row is insanely impressive and is something this Brewers franchise hadn't ever done, but it's still a far cry from the longest winning streak in MLB history, a mark Milwaukee hopes to surpass or at the very least, get near. Here's a list of the 10 longest streaks in modern MLB history (since 1900).

Rank Team Win Streak Year 1 New York Giants 26* 1916 2 Cleveland 22 2017 3 Chicago Cubs 21 1935 4 Oakland Athletics 20 2002 T-5 Chicago White Sox 19* 1906 T-5 New York Yankees 19 1947 T-7 New York Giants 18 1904 T-7 New York Yankees 18 1953 T-9 New York Giants 17 1907 T-9 Philadelphia Athletics 17 1931 T-9 St. Louis Cardinals 17 2021

Again, the Brewers winning 14 in a row is a very impressive feat that should not be overlooked, but that streak isn't long enough to rank within the top 10 of all time. It'd be fair to put an asterisk around the record-setting 26-game winning streak that the New York Giants had in 1916 as a game in the middle of that streak ended in a tie, but even beyond that, they'd have to win another nine in a row to surpass Cleveland's mark from 2017.

It sounds nearly impossible to add on an extra nine wins on top of an already-set franchise record, but if any team can do that, it's the 2025 Brewers. A look at their upcoming schedule gives an idea of just how tough it will be to break that mark, though.

Brewers schedule in pursuit of record 27-game winning streak

Date Opponent Time Sunday, August 17 at Reds 1:40 p.m. ET Monday, August 18 at Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET Monday, August 18 at Cubs 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 19 at Cubs 8:05 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 20 at Cubs 8:05 p.m. ET Thursday, August 21 at Cubs 2:20 p.m. ET Friday, August 22 vs. Giants 8:10 p.m. ET Saturday, August 23 vs. Giants 7:10 p.m. ET Sunday, August 24 vs. Giants 2:10 p.m. ET Monday, August 25 vs. Diamondbacks 7:40 p.m. ET Tuesday, August 26 vs. Diamondbacks 7:40 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 27 vs. Diamondbacks 7:40 p.m. ET Thursday, August 28 vs. Diamondbacks 2:10 p.m. ET

To put it lightly, this schedule is a behemoth. First, the Brewers will try and complete a sweep over the Cincinnati Reds on the road before continuing on the road to Chicago to face the Cubs. This is no ordinary Cubs series that's on the horizon. A day-night doubleheader will kick things off on Monday, and there are three more games to follow. Yes, the Cubs have been scuffling, but winning five in a row in a four-day span at Wrigley Field is a daunting task.

If the Brewers can achieve that, though, their schedule lightens up. Having to play seven more games without an off-day is a challenge, but the next seven games will be at home against sub-.500 teams that sold at the trade deadline.

The most challenging part of this schedule is undoubtedly the beginning. If the Brewers can get past that Cubs series, it'll really start to feel like the record is within reach.