The likely MLB playoff managers who need a postseason series win the most

Expectations for some MLB teams differ from others. For example, the Boston Red Sox making the postseason after trading Rafael Devers away feels like a win, even if they don't win a playoff series. The Toronto Blue Jays defying the odds to make the postseason after winning just 74 games last season feels like a win, even if they don't go on a deep playoff run. Expectations are sky-high for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it's not like Dave Roberts has much to prove after winning the World Series last season.

For other teams, though, expectations are different. A poor showing in the postseason could prove to be a detrimental outcome for these managers. This isn't to say they'd get fired for failing to win a series, but fans might begin to call for changes to be made.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

3) Craig Counsell, Chicago Cubs

By trading for Kyle Tucker, a superstar on an expiring contract, the Chicago Cubs made it clear that they expect to make some noise in 2025. Craig Counsell has helped lead the Cubs to what will almost certainly be a postseason berth, but shouldn't the expectations be higher than that?

I mean, on paper, this Cubs team is more talented than the Milwaukee Brewers, yet the Brewers appear primed to run away with the NL Central division title. Losing out on the division isn't the end of the world, but if they do that and also fail to win a series, what have they really accomplished?

It wouldn't necessarily be Counsell's fault if the Cubs lose, and he certainly wouldn't get fired if that were the outcome, but falling short in October would raise the question of what value he really provides. The Cubs missed the playoffs entirely last season when many argue they should've made it, and losing in the Wild Card series would certainly fall short of expectations this season.

Not winning a single series and then watching Kyle Tucker leave would really sting, and it's a very real possibility.

2) Rob Thomson, Philadelphia Phillies

If the Philadelphia Phillies aren't going to win the World Series now, when will they? Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are all 32 years old or older. Schwarber and Realmuto are free agents at the end of the year. This core is aging quickly, and could easily have a new look as soon as next season. I get that Wheeler is out for the year, and that makes the job of winning in October much tougher, but again, if they won't win it now, when will they?

The Phillies have been in win-now mode for Thomson's entire tenure, but they've yet to win a single World Series. They made it to the Fall Classic in Thomson's first season as manager, but fell short. Since, they've lost in the NLCS in 2023 and the NLDS in 2024. They seem primed to at the very least get to the NLDS this season, assuming they win the NL East and earn a first-round bye, but what if they fall short in October again?

Even without Wheeler, I'm not sure how Thomson reasonably survives another exit in the Wild Card series or even the NLDS. I'd put more of the blame on Dave Dombrowski if the Phillies lose for building what I believe to be a flawed roster, but Thomson would probably be the first to go if the organization decides changes need to be made.

1) Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Speaking of managers whose teams constantly underperform in the postseason, the clock has to be ticking on Aaron Boone's New York Yankees tenure, right? I mean, we're in year eight of Boone in the Bronx, and all he has to show for it is one World Series appearance (in which the Yankees were embarrassed).

At some point, enough has to be enough, right? I mean, a lot of the blame obviously has to go on the players for constantly underperforming, but how many managers can survive eight years of failing to meet the organization's goal? The Yankees say every year is World Series or bust, so changes have to eventually be made if they fail to achieve that goal, right?

The American League is as wide open as it's ever been this season. I get that the Yankees have had their ups and downs, but tell me why this team shouldn't be expected to at least get to the ALCS this season. All Brian Cashman has done since losing out on Juan Soto is tell us that this team is better than the 2024 team with Soto. It's time for Boone and Co. to prove it in October, or at least win a round. Falling in the Wild Card series or the ALDS should get Boone fired once and for all.