The numbers behind Tyler Glasnow, Chris Sale and Nolan McLean’s strikeout dominance

If all three extend their streaks, it would highlight a rare week of elite strikeout pitching across the sport.

Three pitchers enter the week with six straight starts of at least six strikeouts each, representing three teams and three ages.

Tyler Glasnow, Chris Sale and Nolan McLean have all recorded at least six strikeouts in every start this season. Three different teams, three different ages, three different stories — and all three take the mound this week against opponents that will push back.



The strikeout is the most absolute outcome in baseball; no ball in play, No defense involved. The hitter comes up and sits back down without touching anything. When a pitcher does it consistently, every single time out, that is not a hot stretch. That is a different kind of pitcher.

Tyler Glasnow: Finally making the leap?

2026 stats: six starts, zero losses, 2.72 ERA, 47 strikeouts

Glasnow did not just start 2026 with six straight starts of at least six strikeouts. He started 2026 by going 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA, striking out 47 batters in 38.2 innings. His WHIP over that stretch sits at 0.84. His K/9 is 11.07.

He has been the best pitcher in baseball through the first month of the season, and he has done it facing real lineups. The Dodgers do not hand out easy matchups in March or April. His hotly anticipated matchup against the Astros on Wednesday was cut short due to a back flareup, but luckily Los Angeles doesn't expect the injury to require an IL stint. Glasnow missing this opportunity is a bummer for all of us — Houston is one of the more patient lineups in the American League, one that works counts relentlessly and would've posed a real challenge — but we'll have to wait to see whether Glasnow can both stay healthy and continue to harness his sometimes spotty command.

Chris Sale's 2026 strikeout streak: How a 36-year-old is missing bats again

Chris Sale is on a 5 game streak of at least 6 strikeouts per game | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2026 stats: six wins, one loss, 2.14 ERA, 49 strikeouts

Sale is 36. His career has included a fractured hand from punching a laundry cart, a torn UCL, COVID disruptions and an elbow that not too long ago looked like it had justone or two good seasons left in it. He won the Cy Young in 2023. Then 2024 happened, and everyone wondered if he had anything left.

Through five starts in 2026, he is 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA, 40 strikeouts in 30 innings and a K/BB ratio of 4.44. His K/9 is 12.0. He is not surviving on guile. He is missing bats like he's still in his prime.

He pitches Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best lineup in the National League and a reasonable claim to being the best in baseball. Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman. Every hitter in that order is a threat, and many of them are elite two-strike hitters who make contact when they need to. Sale gets them in Los Angeles on Friday, and if he extends his streak there, it is the kind of performance that changes how we talk about what this version of the lefty actually is.

At his age, the easy narrative is that the wheels are about to come off. Five starts in, the data does not support that. Friday will tell us something.

Nolan McLean: The best numbers and the worst luck

pitcher Nolan McLean has 5 starts with a least 6 strikeouts and has an 0-2 record | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

McLean is the most interesting case of the three, and it is not close. His K/9 over his five-start streak is 12.1. His K/BB ratio is 5.57. His WHIP is 0.97. Those are not good-for-a-rookie numbers; those are ace numbers. He has 39 strikeouts in 29 innings and has allowed one home run all season.

And yet, his record is 0-2.

The Mets have given him almost no run support, and at 24 years old with fewer than 20 MLB starts to his name, McLean is watching his ERA creep up while his peripherals are screaming that he is pitching well. That is a frustrating place to be, and it is also exactly the place where young pitchers either hold their form or start trying to do too much.

He pitches Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, a team that does not have the offensive firepower of the Astros or the Dodgers — which means this is probably the most favorable test of the three this weekend. McLean has a real chance to extend the streak and maybe get some help. The question is whether the 0-2 record has gotten in his head, or whether the 5.57 K/BB ratio is the answer to that question already.

What to watch for

Three starters, three straight opportunities, though one went by the wayside. Still, we get Sale on Friday and McLean on Saturday. The streak for each of them is real, supported by strong underlying numbers, and facing lineups that require a reason to believe.

What makes this worth watching is not just the streak itself; consecutive-game K streaks are a fun stat, but they are not predictive. What makes this worth watching is that all three pitchers have built theirs on the back of genuine dominance. Glasnow's WHIP. Sale's K/BB. McLean's K/9. These are not flukes dressed up in a streak. These are pitchers pitching well.

If even two of them extend this weekend, baseball will have spent a weekend watching two different versions of what an elite strikeout pitcher looks like in 2026. The veteran defying age, and the rookie outperforming his record.