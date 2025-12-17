The only player Yankees should target in Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade talks

The New York Yankees would like to make significant changes in their roster to improve their chances of ending their World Series drought this season. Unfortunately for GM Brian Cashman, he isn't armed with a number of ways to make seismic changes to Aaron Boone's options.

Scores of Yankees fans want to see the franchise spend big money in free agency, but owner Hal Steinbrenner is determined to keep the team's payroll in check. That puts pressure on Cashman and his front office to look harder at trades than ever before.

Why would the Yankees trade Jazz Chisholm Jr.?

Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two | Mark Blinch/GettyImages

In a perfect world, New York could flip unproven prospects for major league stars capable of helping the team win immediately. Those kinds of trades are harder and harder to find. That's why the Yankees are being open minded when it comes to offloading one of their most productive players. Dealing Jazz Chisholm Jr. would be a controversial move from Cashman but it could open the door for the Yankees really upgrading their team ahead of Opening Day.

There is no denying that Chisholm is one of the most productive second baseman in the league. He hit 31 home runs and stole 31 bases last year and posted a healthy WAR of 4.2 on the season. His play was a big reason why the Yankees were able to make the playoffs.

None of that means the Yankees see him as the perfect infielder to build around. This is his last year of team control, and he'll almost certainly be looking for a lucrative contract in 12 months. The Yankees have a strong policy of not negotiating with players before they hit free agency. That means Chisholm would almost certainly be one of the most coveted free agents on the market after the 2026 season.

New York has the financial power to retain Chisholm, but it's unclear just how much they would be willing to offer him in free agency. Several high-profile mistakes during the 2025 season cost him playing time in the postseason against the Red Sox. His reaction to missing out against Boston lefty Garret Crochet did not endear him to the higher-ups in the Bronx.

The Yankees only want to spend major cash on players who they see as a perfect fit for their clubhouse. Chisholm is a very talented player, but his makeup may not be ideal for the scrutiny of playing in New York. That's why now could be the perfect time to flip him for a player who is a perfect fit in pinstripes.

Who is the right player to target in a Jazz Chisholm trade?

Minnesota Twins v Philadelphia Phillies | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

The Yankees have been open and honest about their lineup being too left-handed last season. That's why New York should use Chisholm to acquire a right-handed hitter who can help provide their lineup better balance.

Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton could be the answer to the Yankees' outfield issues. He's recently expressed a willingness to waive his no-trade clause, which could give New York a chance to secure his services.

Second base happens to be a real position of need for Minnesota. Edouard Julien was a negative player for them last season. Turning Julien into Chisholm would be a major boost for a Twins team that wants to compete for the postseason in 2026.

Buxton will make about $5 million more than Chisholm this season, but he's locked into a valuable contract that runs through 2028. Injuries are a concern for the mercurial talent, but New York has the outfield depth required to protect against Buxton missing significant time.

Byron Buxton trade would shuffle Yankees offseason priorities

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Game 7 | Mary DeCicco/GettyImages

When healthy, he's an excellent centerfielder who can hit for power from the right side. That's just the sort of middle-of-the-order bat that could help lengthen the Yankees lineup. Those sorts of outfielders are not available in free agency which is why New York would be motivated to make this kind of deal.

Acquiring Buxton would also alleviate the need for New York to spend big money on either Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker in free agency. That would permit Cashman to make another high-profile free agent his top target.

The hole vacated at second base by Chisholm's departure should make Bo Bichette the Yankees' top target on the open market. He needs to move off shortstop and second base could be the perfect defensive home for the former Blue Jays star.

Adding Bichette to the batting order would emphatically address the team's desire to boost their power from the right side. He's a slugger who already has shown the ability to thrive in the AL East. It's hard to imagine a more impactful addition for the Yankees this offseason.