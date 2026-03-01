The Spring Training panic meter: 5 slow starts it's already time to worry about

Whether it be Roki Sasaki or more established players like former Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, no one likes to get off to a bad start in spring training.

Sometimes it’s just too difficult not to overreact during spring training. Baseball is back and excitement can come to a screeching halt as players quickly start to deal with early struggles. The good thing with struggles in spring training is it’s just that: preseason. This is the time to mess up and the time to go through ebbs and flows. But for some players, the panic meter should already be on.

RHP Roki Sasaki, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Los Angeles could have a Roki Sasaki problem if spring training is foreshadowing this season. Sasaki had a rough first season in LA, but finished strong as a bullpen arm, en route to the Dodgers second-straight championship. His spring training debut was less than exciting after giving up three hits and three runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't shy away from criticizing Sasaki, giving him some constructive feedback in the process.

"I thought he was overthrowing," Roberts said. "I haven't seen that all spring. It's probably just getting into live competition. I thought he was a little too bullish on the fastball, but he was getting behind in the first inning."

Thankfully, Sasaki's roster spot is safe, as the young Japanese hurler could be an ace in the making. But that doesn't make him immune to spring struggles.

RHP Alek Manoah, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Alek Manoah (47) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Alek Manoah is headed toward a disappointing season with the Angels if spring training is a teaser of what's to come. He hasn’t given up a run in five innings pitched, but he’s not dominating the mound either. According to Pitch Profiler’s proStuff+, he’s third worst on the list. Meaning, his top two pitches aren’t great. That’s again a sign that his move from Toronto to Los Angeles isn’t going to change his trajectory … at least not yet.

Manoah is far from the ace he once was. in 2022, he finished third in AL Cy Young voting, had a 6.0 bWAR and 2.24 ERA to show for it. Since then, Manoah has fallen flat on his face, often drawing criticism from Blue Jays fans for showing up to spring training out of shape. It's unclear how much truth there is to those rumors, but his latest shot in Anaheim could be his last.

For Manoah, his falling out in Toronto was rock bottom. He barely played a part on a team that nearly won the World Series. At one point, he was meant to be a rotation anchor. The Angels hope there's still time to revive a once-promising career.

OF Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser (17) drives in two runs during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles turned to Cowser as their starting center fielder, which isn’t a bad thing except he didn’t really provide offense last year. In 92 games, he slashed .196/.269/.385. He did have 16 home runs and 40 RBIs, but the problem is he wasn’t consistent. The Orioles turning to Cowser means they’re expecting more than mediocrity from him.

Oddly enough, he hasn’t been much better in the spring. He has two hits in 10 plate appearances and three strikeouts. Baltimore expects Cowser to rebound in 2026 and hopefully hit above the Mendoza line, but the early returns aren't promising. Should he continue to struggle, don't be surprised if the O's call on one of their other young outfielders, such as Dylan Beavers or even Jeremiah Jackson.

Don’t overreact just yet, Orioles fans, but it could spell bad news.

OF Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) makes a catch for an out against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.

Kristian Campbell has a lot to prove this year and that starts with spring training. His spring training numbers look better this year than last, but it’s not an overwhelming improvement. He’s slashing .182/.250/.364 in 11 plate appearances. The Red Sox are expecting some improvement on last season. They’re going all in on their young core and Campbell has to turn the heat up to end the spring.

Campbell can play second base or the outfield in Boston. He is blocked either way, as Mayer is the team's starting second baseman and the Red Sox outfield is as stacked as any in MLB. Unless Boston decides to trade the likes of Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, it's tough to see a path towards Campbell getting consistent playing time. That's how trade rumors start.

Campbell started last season as Baseball America's No. 4 overall prospect. Has he really fallen that far?

OF Nolan Jones, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians right fielder Nolan Jones (22) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Progressive Field.

Nolan Jones has a lot to prove which is why this spring is so important for him. His start, well, it’s not looking good as he’s struggling early. He’s slashing .143/.143/.429. Two hits, one home run and four RBI isn’t exactly making waves. The Guardians are fairly deep in the outfield so a big spring would go a long way to carving out a roster spot in Cleveland this season.

Jones didn't think he'd be back in Cleveland. The Guardians second-round pick in 2016 has spent a lot of time elsewhere, including the Colorado Rockies. However, Jones also knows a roster spot won't just be handed to him. He has to perform.

“You don't perform, you don't have a job, and I haven't performed in two years. It’s the reality of it,” Jones said. “I think that the worst thing I could do for myself is not be realistic, and think that I deserve something that I don't deserve or haven't earned...I’m ecstatic that I'm back and get another chance at it.”

Unless he picks up the pace soon, he could find himself on the outs in Cleveland once again.