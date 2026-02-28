4 Red Sox players who should be traded before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox are probably MLB's greatest example of quantity over quality. That's not to say there aren't a ton of good players on the Red Sox roster. In fact, Boston has more than most. But what the Red Sox lack is great players, which should motivate Craig Breslow and the front office to explore consolidation trades before Opening Day. That could mean trading for longer-term prospects with upside. Or, it could mean swinging for the fences with a last-second blockbuster upgrade.

Spring training is an opportunity for Boston to let position battles unfold and gauge progress across the board. Once the dust settles, these Red Sox should probably end up on the block.

Kutter Crawford, RHP

Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford missed the entire 2025 season with a wrist injury and is not expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, as he's still yet to pitch in a live game. The 29-year-old gave Boston 33 starts and 183.2 innings in 2024, with a palatable 4.36 ERA. He's a solid end-of-rotation guy when healthy, but Crawford has struggled to rise above that threshold — and he's running out of chances, at least in Beantown.

The Red Sox rotation is comically loaded at this point. The five-man rotation feels mostly set right now, with newcomers Johan Ovideo, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez expected to join Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello. Then there's Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, both top-100 prospects at MLB Pipeline. Patrick Sandoval is on a similar rehab timeline as Crawford, with a much higher ceiling, while 26-year-old Tyler Uberstine is knocking on the door after an impressive 2025 campaign in Worcester. We can't forget 2024 All-Star Tanner Houck either.

Crawford has fans in Boston, but the time has come for a change of scenery.

Triston Casas, 1B

Triston Casas

If the Red Sox can move some pieces around and open up the DH spot, there's a case for keeping Triston Casas around. Trading him now would be a textbook example of selling low. Casas finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, cranking 24 home runs with an .856 OPS and 129 OPS+. He was similarly impressive in an abbreviated 2024 season, but his production hit a wall in 2025. Casas limped out of the gate with a .580 OPS through 29 games before a ruptured patellar tendon sent him to the IL.

The Red Sox simply cannot expect a return package commensurate with Casas' upside if he can get healthy and recalibrate his swing. That said, the Willson Contreras trade blocks Casas from first base and it would require significant maneuvering to clear a path to full-time DH reps. Even then, it's impossible to know if Casas returns to form.

He seems to have the right mindset in camp, but given Boston's oversaturation of left-handed bats and the general lack of clarity around Casas' immediate and long-term role, the Red Sox should probably float the 26-year-old to a team with a more pressing need at first base in hopes of recouping something of value.

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Masataka Yoshida

Dumping the two years and $37.2 million left on Masataka Yoshida's contract is easier said than done, but the Red Sox need to give it a whirl. Only a year removed from posting a .765 OPS and 116 OPS+, with a sterling .280 average, there's reason to believe Yoshida can still provide some value in the batter's box. There simply isn't room for him in the Red Sox lineup, though.

Yoshida is a contact-first lefty, which Boston does not need right now. He is also difficult to trust in left field, meaning the 32-year-old operates almost exclusively as a DH. Given Boston's surplus at so many positions, with top prospects in need of major league reps sooner than later, Yoshida becomes expendable. Hell, Boston would scrap his contract from their books if it was possible.

Boston probably needs to attach a prospect to Yoshida to get off that contract, which is tough when he's still a functional player, but it's time for the Red Sox to cut bait and take the loss.

Kristian Campbell, OF

Kristian Campbell

You can pick and choose your outfielder here. Strong cases have been made for both Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu. Such cases are entirely valid. And yet, with the Red Sox attempting to compete for a World Series crown in 2026, it's hard to fully endorse trading one of your three or four best hitters without a substantial return package. Since Boston already acquired Caleb Durbin, it feels like those hypothetical Duran-for-[Insert All-Star infielder] packages are out the window.

Campbell began last season as Baseball America's No. 4 prospect. He was called up before either Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer, only to end up back in Triple-A after some early-season turbulence. His Minor League numbers were solid, but he experienced some pretty clear regression compared to previous years.

Now, the 23-year-old arrives at a crossroads. Boston does not view him as an infielder, which means Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer have the inside track at third base and second base, while top Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias is expected to succeed Trevor Story at shortstop. Meanwhile, Campbell just is not in a place where he can bump either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu off the outfield corners. Duran probably cycles through DH reps with Roman Anthony, while Ceddanne Rafaela is set-and-forget material in center.

Campbell's path is blocked. The Red Sox would be wise to explore the market — whether it's for a nice prospect haul, or as part of a larger blockbuster to address an actual area of need. Either way, it's consolidation time in Boston, and Campbell frankly feels like an odd man out. It's better to trade him now, rather than waiting for his value to crater.