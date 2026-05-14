These 3 Phillies stragglers won't be on the roster by June 1

The decision highlights the team's need for better depth on the mound, in the outfield, and on the bench as the trade deadline approaches.

Three players are expected to be removed or demoted before June 1 to create space for more impactful talent.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to pursue meaningful upgrades at the trade deadline, but it shouldn't take that long for Dave Dombrowski to start initiating change. There is plenty of internal reshuffling to be done. The Phillies are red-hot since interim manager Don Mattingly took over for Rob Thomson, but it's not hard to uncover the roster's remaining holes.

Philadelphia could use some depth on the mound, a legitimate fourth outfielder and, more broadly, an influx of talent. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are swinging the bat like MVP candidates, but the bright spots for Philadelphia are otherwise too few and too far between. Dombrowski can start with these three cuts (or demotions) before the calendar flips to June.

RHP Zach Pop

Zach Pop - Philadelphia Phillies | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Zach Pop has started his rehab assignment after suffering a calf injury in mid-April. The 29-year-old was a serviceable low-leverage reliever early in the campaign, with a 3.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 7.1 innings. That's a small sample, however, and the metrics under the hood (not to mention Pop's overall résumé) don't encourage much optimism.

While Pop's ability to stretch out for a few innings as needed gives him niche value in Philly's bullpen, there aren't many open spots right now. Chase Shugart and Tim Mayza, viewed as expendable coming into the season, are shoving. Max Lazar, on the IL to begin the year, recently started his own rehab assignment. Submarine lefty Kyle Backhus, also on the 15-day IL next to Pop, has shown far more upside in his brief Phillies tenure.

Pop was a low-risk offseason signing, basically a dart throw from Dombrowski as he looked to field enough bodies in relief. After a slow start, the Phillies are starting to win games and the bullpen, on balance, has faired reasonably well. Tanner Banks and Jonathan Bowlan are struggling, but Philly has too much invested there. So Pop could end up drawing the short stick.

IF/OF Félix Reyes

Felix Reyes - Philadelphia Phillies | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Félix Reyes tore through Triple-A and earned a surprise call-up to replace a struggling Otto Kemp. He ripped a home run in his first MLB at-bat, giving Phillies fans hope that they finally found a righty bat with some pop.

Unfortunately, Reyes has done precious little since those debut fireworks. He's 5-for-36 (.139) in a Phillies uniform overall, with zero walks and a .389 OPS. In very limited exposure, Reyes has a team worst -0.4 fWAR. He's an inexperienced outfielder and a subpar third baseman. His best position right now is probably first base, but the Phillies have Harper for that.

So, while Reyes' rise through the Minors was a fun storyline, and that debut homer provided some optimism in a dark period, it's clear he cannot hack it — at least not yet. That does not mean the Phillies need to abandon the Reyes experiment entirely at 25 years old, but he should be sent back to Triple-A until further notice.

C/OF Garrett Stubbs

Garrett Stubbs - Philadelphia Phillies | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

JT Realmuto's early-season foot injury opened the door for Garrett Stubbs to rejoin the Phillies after he failed to win a job in spring training. Upon Realmuto's return, it was Dylan Moore — not Stubbs — who was cut to create space on the 26-man roster. Stubbs is now Philadelphia's third catcher, with recent appearances in left field and even at third base to keep him engaged and in the lineup.

Don Mattingly initially cited the increased flexibility for pinch-hitting and pinch-running with a third catcher on the roster, and while there's truth to that, Stubbs simply is not good enough to justify that strategy. He's 4-for-16 with a .528 OPS so far this season. He has not eclipsed a .600 OPS since 2022.

Stubbs is beloved in the locker room and he's sharp behind the plate, so maybe the Phillies end up cutting the ice-cold Rafael Marchán (.252 OPS) instead. But Marchán has at least flashed a higher offensive ceiling in the recent past. He's also five years younger with a longer window of club control.

The Phillies' overall depth as an organization is quite poor, but there are better ways to maximize Stubbs' roster spot. Edmundo Sosa is the only Phillies bench player doing anything of remote value, which needs to change.

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