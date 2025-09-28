The Houston Astros spent 95 days in first place in the AL West, brought Carlos Correa back to Houston, and were in first place as recently as Sep. 17. Despite all of those things, the Astros wound up missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Injuries obviously played a massive role, but those injuries alone don't excuse Houston for losing six of seven with their season on the line, four of which came against the cellar dwellers of the AL West.

The Astros played their worst baseball of the season when it mattered most. They were swept at home by the Seattle Mariners with the AL West on the line, and then failed to establish themselves as a Wild Card frontrunner by losing games to the A's and Angels.

Given how poorly this season ended up, we can safely assume that changes will be made in Houston. These five players had a golden opportunity to be postseason heroes for Houston, but instead, have likely played their last game with an Astros uniform.

Astros free agents who won't be back

LHP Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez has spent his entire eight-year career with the Astros, so it'll be strange to see him in another uniform, but there are several reasons to assume he's thrown his last pitch as a member of the organization.

First and foremost, his meltdown in September will unfortunately always be part of the Valdez story in Houston. He seemingly intentionally crossed up his catcher in frustration after giving up a back-breaking grand slam, and then proceeded to post a 7.47 ERA in his next three starts. His attitude had been a topic of discussion in the past, and that incident might've damaged his reputation beyond repair in the Astros' clubhouse.

Even if it didn't, what are the odds that the Astros actually bring him back? From Correa to Gerrit Cole to George Springer to Alex Bregman, the Astros haven't shied away from letting stars walk when the price is out of their range. Even with his September hiccup, Valdez is the best pitcher available this offseason, and should get paid handsomely as a result.

I have no idea how the Astros replace his production, but they're going to have to try if they want to compete in 2026.

C/DH Victor Caratini

Victor Caratini has been everything the Astros could've hoped for and more since he signed a two-year, $12 million deal to join them ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's played more than expected, and has put up a respectable 104 OPS+ during his Houston tenure. His 2025 hasn't been quite as strong as his 2024, but Caratini has tied his career high with 11 home runs and has set a new career high with 45 RBI in 113 games.

Given how well the switch-hitting catcher has played, there's a chance he'll seek a larger opportunity elsewhere. Yes, he's played a good amount in Houston, but he's gotten in the lineup mostly because of injuries. Even after his down year, Yainer Diaz is still the catcher, Christian Walker is locked in at first base, and Yordan Alvarez will be the primary DH. Caratini might fill in those spots when injuries occur, but for the most part, he's nothing more than a backup catcher who will play once or twice a week.

Caratini has earned an opportunity to compete for a starting job somewhere, and I'd guess he'll get that shot, making it unlikely he returns to Houston.

RHP Craig Kimbrel

In a move that can only be classified as sheer desperation, the Astros signed Craig Kimbrel when Josh Hader went down. Replacing one closer with one of the best closers of all time sounded good in theory, but it isn't 2011 anymore.

Kimbrel clearly doesn't have the stuff he used to, yet he still posted a 2.45 ERA in 13 appearances and 11 innings of work, and he struck out 16 batters. While he prevented runs from scoring, his 4.23 FIP serves as a pretty clear red flag. Kimbrel issued six walks and allowed a pair of home runs in his short Astros tenure.

The Astros will get Hader and several other injured pitchers back for 2026, so there isn't really a need to bring Kimbrel back. I'm not sure whether the 37-year-old has done enough to earn another opportunity elsewhere, but if he has, chances are it won't be with Houston.

Astros trade candidates who will be on the block

OF Jesus Sanchez

With the need for a left-handed bat and for an outfielder, the Astros acquired Jesus Sanchez in a deal with the Miami Marlins. Sanchez wasn't the splashiest acquisition, but he had a 104 OPS+ with the Marlins prior to the trade, proving to be a shade above league-average as a hitter, and he came with additional years of club control. Unfortunately, Sanchez proceeded to put together one of the worst offensive stretches of his career post-trade.

The 27-year-old has slashed .191/.265/.340 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 47 games and 155 plate appearances. Sanchez has had five seasons in which he's recorded more than 30 plate appearances, and in each of those five he has had an OPS+ of 90 and above. In his Astros tenure, his OPS+ is at 67.

Sure, the Astros can hope he finds his footing in Houston, but where would that even take place? Chances are, assuming they can be healthy, Jose Altuve will be the primary left fielder and Cam Smith will take the full-time reins in right. Even Zach Cole has shown far more than Sanchez in his limited MLB action. Sanchez has played some center field, but he's primarily a corner outfielder.

Trading him now would be selling extremely low, but does that matter all that much at this point? He shouldn't be a starter to begin with, and if he can help net anyone who can play a larger role, it'd behoove the Astros to let him go.

OF Taylor Trammell

Sanchez's spot on the depth chart is very uncertain, and Taylor Trammell's is likely even less certain. Trammell wound up playing a lot more than anticipated due to the injuries Houston has had to deal with, even setting a career-high with 52 games played, but in those games, he's slashed .197/.296/.333 with three home runs and 12 RBI. His 75 OPS+ is better than Sanchez's, but not by much.

While there's reason to believe Sanchez can bounce back in 2026, what reason do the Astros have to believe Trammell is any better? He's a career .175 hitter with a 78 OPS+. Trammell has sneaky power and has played all three outfield positions, but the bat just isn't good enough to warrant giving much playing time.

The Astros could conceivably choose to keep Trammell around for depth purposes, given he has several years of control, but he's out of options, meaning he can't get sent down to Triple-A without clearing waivers. The Astros should not commit to including a 28-year-old who hasn't hit a lick in the majors on their Opening Day roster.

The lack of flexibility he provides, combined with the fact that he's set to make more than the league minimum in his first year of arbitration, makes Trammell an unlikely player to appear in an Astros uniform in 2026. I'm not sure if they can get anything in a trade for him, but if not, he's likely a non-tender candidate.