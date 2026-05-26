These Cardinals prospects could be good as gone if they buy at the MLB trade deadline

Trading from the farm system might provide veteran help for a postseason push, but doing so risks losing young talent that isn't seen as part of the core.

Chaim Bloom is stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Bloom's St. Louis Cardinals are well within striking distance of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central — even after being shut down by Jacob Misiorowski on Memorial Day — the Cards president of baseball operations must also balance the need to build around his young core. Sure, St. Louis is a Wild Card contender now, but they are hardly a finished product.

This is why reports out of St. Louis have suggested Bloom may buy and sell. The Cardinals can add young talent at the deadline, but they can also trade the likes of Riley O'Brien, Dustin May and JoJo Romero should they choose. Neither of the three figures to be a member of the Cards' next World Series team, barring they win it all in 2026.

But what if Bloom chooses a different direction? There's always the chance (however slim) St. Louis takes matters out of Bloom's hands. If the Cardinals are atop the Central in late July, their front office will have a far tougher time subtracting from a talented roster. Heck, it'd be a PR disaster. Should the Cards add veteran talent, their farm system could be at risk.

Quinn Mathews

St. Louis Cardinals v. Miami Marlins | Jared Blais/GettyImages

This 6-5 left-hander with an impressive 60-grade changeup isn't valued enough in the Cardinals system, and that could all change at the MLB trade deadline. Mathews is a former fourth-round draft pick who's come a long way. He's spent most of the 2026 season in Triple-A Memphis, which has served as a wake-up call of sorts. So far this season, he has a 5.55 ERA in nine appearances.

The Cardinals can afford to trade Mathews as he ranks outside of their top-5 prospects and isn't even the best-ranked starting pitcher in their farm system. Rather, that honor belongs to Liam Doyle, who is the No. 23 prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, and ought to be untouchable in trade talks.

Mathews is quite available, though, and should he finally adjust to life in Triple-A, is just a phone call away from the major leagues. The Cardinals have enough young pitchers with frontline starter potential, including Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy. Add in Doyle, and St. Louis has something to build around, with or without Matthews involved. A top-10 prospect in a respectable farm system could help net the Cardinals a relief pitcher for their postseason push.

Jimmy Crooks

Milwaukee Brewers v St. Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/GettyImages

Matthews alone won't net the Cardinals an impact player at the deadline. However, St. Louis does have a ton of organizational catching depth, headlined by Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera. The team that once employed Yadier Molina values the catcher position more than most, but there's no way they need this many.

Whether it be second-ranked prospect Rainiel Rodriguez, fifth-ranked prospect Leo Bernal, or seventh-ranked prospect Jimmy Crooks, the Cardinals have plenty to work with in their farm system as well. Crooks appears the most likely to be dealt, as he's 24 years old and blocked from really making an impact at the MLB level. In Memphis, Crooks has a .989 OPS, but he's facing a different caliber of pitching in Triple-A than he would in the majors. Crooks made his MLB debut in 2026, and had a batting average well under the Mendoza line.

That doesn't mean Crooks isn't a valuable piece, though. There are plenty of MLB teams that lack catching depth, and Crooks could slide right into a backup role. His hitting prowess in Triple-A suggests he could become a reliable MLB bat as well. He should be included in any trade package for a veteran arm.

Tink Hence

Miami Marlins v. St. Louis Cardinals | Scott Audette/GettyImages

Tink Hence was once on the precipice of becoming one of the Cardinals top prospects. Hence, who had an overall top-100 ranking via MLB Pipeline as recently as a few years ago, has struggled with his control on the mound, and his health off of it. Hence missed much of the 2025 season, specifically May and June, with a variety of arm and shoulder injuries. So far this season, he has an ERA close to nine in Memphis.

Still, there is so much about Hence to like from a scout's perspective. His changeup remains 70 grade. His slider is an elite third pitch. But his fastball is below average, which lets hitters sit on his breaking stuff. Control is a word that's been burned into Hence's brain at this point, and if he ever gets it together it'll be because he finds consistency in that department. Now ranked outside St. Louis' top-10 prospects, he's a diamond in the rough for the right team.

Hence is familiar. Cardinals fans won't like parting ways with a pitcher they once believed could spearhead their starting rotation. The front office may have to make such a tough decision if they hope to acquire veterans who can help them win now.

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