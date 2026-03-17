This Cubs-Yankees trade for outfield help is a must thanks to Seiya Suzuki's injury

This move becomes crucial for Chicago as Suzuki, a potential free agent after this season, might leave and the acquired player could fill in come 2027.

The Chicago Cubs could need some lineup (and outfield) help after the World Baseball Classic. Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki suffered what looked to be a right knee injury while sliding into second base in Japan's quarterfinal loss to Venezuela.

Suzuki has since been looked at by the Cubs training staff upon his return to spring training and undergone a subsequent MRI in search of answers. Craig Counsell and the coaching staff haven't provided any answers thus far that would suggest a major injury, but as Opening Day approaches, it looks more and more likely that Chicago could be shorthanded. Thankfully, there are plenty of options available via trade.

Cubs should trade for Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez has thrived in Yankees spring training during the WBC, with a 1.081 OPS in 35 at-bats. However, the Yankees may not have room for Dominguez in their starting outfield, as they re-signed Trent Grisham this winter. In 381 at-bats last season, Dominguez had a .719 OPS – just around league average – and 10 home runs. Thus, it's important to not take spring training numbers at face value. Often, they can be misleading.

As capable as Dominguez has proven he can be at most levels, he hasn't produce with the big-league squad just yet. That makes him a bench bat at best, and a Triple-A outfielder at worst. What Dominguez needs is a chance to prove himself, and a trade could be the fresh start he desperately needs.

The issue for the Yankees and any interested party is that Dominguez's role is unclear defensively. The Martian switched from center field to one of the corner spots last season, and hasn't proven he can handle such responsibilities consistently.

What a Cubs-Yankees trade for Jasson Dominguez would look like

Dominguez was once one of the most exciting prospects in the Yankees system, but has since proven he cannot be relied upon defensively. Sure, Dominguez can put on a show in batting practice, but if his limited time in the major leagues is to be taken at its worth, then he's a league-average hitter. Still, there is value in a league-average starting corner outfielder under team control for the foreseeable future. That's why Chicago could take a swing while they can, acquiring a possible replacement for Suzuki, who could leave in MLB free agency after this season.

Would the Cubs make this trade?

I tend to lean yes on this one. Sure, trading two top-30 prospects for a short-term Suzuki replacement sounds like a lot. However, keep in mind that Suzuki is a free agent after this season and is coming off a career year. If he has another one of those, odds are he will test the market, and the Cubs could be stuck losing another powerful force in their lineup for the second straight year. And Dominguez, while flawed, remains just 23 years old.

The 5-9 outfielder has room to improve defensively and when it comes to holes in his swing. But if his floor is as a league-average DH or power bat off the bench, that's not so bad. Dominguez's ceiling is much higher than that, and it's not like he'll cost the Cubs an arm and a leg to acquire. His spring training numbers are tough to ignore. 2026 could be his breakout season.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Yankees make this trade?

For the Yankees to admit defeat on Dominguez, the trade package would have to include more than just some lottery tickets. Thankfully, I did just that. In Hartshorn, the Cubs would trade their No. 8 overall prospect who is just 19 years old and has yet to play Rookie Ball. Hartshorn won a share of the All-Star High School Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in 2024, and was one of the best hitters in prep ball in 2025. If there were a one-for-one replacement for Dominguez's hype, Hartshorn would be it – albeit younger. He is also an outfielder who projects to play one of the corners or designated hitter by the time he makes the majors.

Hartshorn is also a switch-hitter, and has garnered some comparisons to Mets prospect Ryan Clifford. There's a reason the Cubs selected Hartshorn in the sixth round and paid him a slot record $2 million bonus to sign. They believe in him.

Birdsell, also a top-30 prospect in the Cubs system, could contribute to the Yankees pitching depth right away. Considering they have a starting rotation with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Cam Schlitter and more oft-injured pitchers, it'd be wise to include Birdsell in this deal.

Verdict: Yes, if they're sold in Hartshorn