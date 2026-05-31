It appears that reports of the demise of Jarren Duran were greatly exaggerated. The embattled Boston Red Sox outfielder bore as much blame as anyone for the team's dire start at the plate, entering the month of May with just one homer and a batting average below the Mendoza Line. But it turns out that roughly 100 plate appearances might not be enough of a sample to judge a former All-Star: Duran has been a man possessed in May, going yard again on Sunday for his ninth homer of the month (to go along with five steals and an OPS north of .850).

A leadoff laser for Jarren Duran 💥 pic.twitter.com/EVyH1HZYOo — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

The bad news is that Duran's resurgence hasn't been enough to turn Boston's season around; the Red Sox entered play on Sunday just 12-14 in May, falling further and further into last place in the AL East. There is some good news to be found, though. If Boston is forced to sell at this summer's trade deadline — and it's looking more and more likely that that's the case — Duran is who the team would most love to move, and that becomes a whole lot easier (and more profitable) when he's crushing the ball like this.

Of course, we have no idea how long this will last. Sure, Duran was an MVP candidate in 2024 and a four-win player as recently as last year. Then again, he's always been prone to bouts of streakiness (and, uh, controversy). You don't want to give away two-plus years of cost control over a player with his skills for nothing; then again, wait too long and his value could tank again. Now is a great time to pull the trigger, and the below package would allow Boston to build for the future without comp

A Jarren Duran trade that lets Red Sox capitalize on his recent hot streak

The Arizona Diamondbacks were floated as a potential Duran suitor when his name was in the trade rumor mill this past winter, but that was usually as part of a deal to get Ketel Marte to Boston. It appears that Arizona has patched things up with its star second baseman, and the team's surprisingly lively 31-26 start to the season would seem to make any Marte trade much less likely — if anything, they'll be buying in August. But while this isn't the splashiest farm system in the world, it does have one breakout name at the top to go with some surprising depth.

Is this the sort of Duran return Red Sox fans envisioned? Almost certainly not. Then again, Duran's value isn't what it was at this time last year, and it's surprisingly difficult to find a clean fit as a trade suitor: the Royals have fallen apart; the Astros have even less to offer than Arizona; the Phillies don't need another guy who can't hit lefties. An intriguing young MLB bat, a rising infield prospect and another arm for this pitching development machine is nothing to sneeze at.

Why the Red Sox say yes

Atlanta Braves v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Every Red Sox knows that this team needs to get more dynamic in the infield moving forward. Lawlar has missed much of this season due to a wrist fracture, but he's a former top-25 global prospect who scorched the ball during spring training and was showing serious improvement in his contact metrics before landing on the shelf. If he can sustain those gains, it will let his raw power and athleticism really shine, and there are star-level outcomes in play. Cunningham hasn't gotten much top-100 noise so far, but that figures to change in a big way given the .951 OPS he's currently running as a 19-year-old in A-ball. He's got serious helium with the potential for a plus hit tool and plus speed at second base.

Bratt came to Arizona as part of the Merrill Kelly trade, and while he doesn't light up many radar guns, these sorts of strikeout rates from the left side are nothing to sneeze at. He's thriving in a Triple-A environment that's typically brutal on pitchers, and Boston's front office should know what to do with his four-pitch mix — think something roughly akin to Shota Imanaga if it all clicks.

Again, there's no clear headliner here, and no sort of proven star that Red Sox fans have been hoping for in a Duran trade. But this team is clearly in need of a retool, a way to use its glut of outfielders to even out the roster. Sure, there's always a chance that Duran could get back to his All-Star form over the course of a full season and touch off a bidding war, but do you really want to play that game again? This deal would give Boston several exciting young pieces at positions of real need.

Why the Diamondbacks say yes

Boston Red Sox v Cleveland Guardians | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

The D-backs almost certainly aren't going to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. But if the season ended today, they'd be in possession of the second Wild Card spot in the National League; this is a fun, competitive team despite dealing with their fair share of injury adversity so far, and this organization hasn't shown much stomach for rebuilding in recent years. Adding a piece that will help not just for the rest of this season but two more years beyond feels in keeping with their timeline, and Duran — who has two more years of arbitration remaining before hitting free agency at the end of the 2028 season — checks that box.

He also fills a clear positional need, as Arizona has gotten some of the worst offensive production in the league from its left fielders so far this season. Tommy Troy is filling that spot right now, but he's a converted infielder who is more likely a super-utility guy at the MLB level long term. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. can't stay healthy and is in the final year of his contract. Lawlar might be the solution there, but there's still so much risk given his poor big-league track record and injury history. Duran would form a dynamic, athletically oriented outfield with Ryan Waldschmidt in center and Corbin Carroll in right, a dream fit for the spacious confines of Chase Field. He also fits the timeline with Carroll, Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, giving the D-backs a core in its prime to build around once Corbin Burnes returns.