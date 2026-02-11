This loaded Braves trade package could save their rotation after Schwellenbach injury

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation is loaded with talent, but they'll be down one of those impressive pitchers in Spencer Schwellenbach. The right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury, As new manager Walt Weiss put it, the Braves pitching depth was always going to be tested in 2026. He just didn't know it would come on the first day of spring training.

Atlanta has several options here. First, they could fill the void from within. Second, they could sign one of the available free-agent pitchers, such as Zac Gallen, or they can make a trade. The latter is the most enticing due to the caliber of pitchers available in that market. Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for one, would be a reliable arm the Braves can depend on.

Inside Spencer Schwellenbach's injury and what it means for the Braves

The Braves were lucky in that Schwellenbach's elbow injury likely won't require Tommy John surgery. However, that doesn't mean he won't miss significant time. Schwellenbach was placed on the 60-day injured list and will have a slow build-up before he rejoins the Braves rotation. This should include multiple minor-league rehab starts, and perhaps a pitch limit when he finally does get back to full strength.

“He was doing great,” Weiss said. “He was throwing bullpens, and everything was great. The last bullpen he threw was a week and a half ago or so, and it wasn't great. That's when the red flags went off. So we're hoping for the best. He's a legitimate top-of-the-rotation type guy. It hurts to lose a guy like that, but we've got some talented arms in camp and some capable guys that are going to get opportunities.”

Pitcher ERA Chris Sale 2.58 Spencer Strider 4.45 Reynaldo Lopez 1.99 (2024) Grant Holmes 3.99 Bryce Elder 5.30

Hurston Waldrep and AJ Smith-Shawver, two former top prospects, both loom as possible upside options as well. However, neither player has proven they can handle a season-long load in the rotation, thus Elder is more likely to receive the No. 5 spot despite all of his flaws if things stand.

What a Braves trade for Mitch Keller would look like

Weiss wasn't shy about his disappointment in the injury to one of his best young pitchers, but also made it clear that Alex Anthopoulos is doing everything in his power to fill that void.

“I know Alex has already been [searching],” Weiss said, per MLB.com. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Alex is on the phone doing whatever he can. Whether anything comes of it, I don’t know. But I know Alex is in relentless pursuit of improving this roster.”

So, could that come in the form of a trade? Absolutely. Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller has been on the trade block since last deadline, if not longer. Keller has two postseason runs left on his deal, which means he won't come cheap. However, Keller would be useful to the Braves even after Schwellenbach returns, as he's a better back-end pitcher than Holmes or Elder, and could even earn a playoff start or two.

This trade looks a bit strange on paper, but it makes some sense on both sides.

Would the Braves make this trade?

Ultimately, the Braves intentions are always a question mark. It's why they break the majority of their moves via press release, rather than through media leaks. Keller is the kind of pitcher who could be the difference between a good and great starting rotation. Considering the Braves don't know when Schwellenbach will be back, or how productive he'll be when he does return, Atlanta will have to overpay for a pitcher of Keller's caliber. Add in the contract incentive – Keller is signed through 2027 – and we should have a deal.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Pirates make this trade?

If Ben Cherington and Bob Nutting are serious about contending, then they should trade from their surplus of starting pitchers. In return, they receive a top-100 prospect in Ritchie, who could join Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler in the not-so-distant future. Two areas the Pirates are thin in on their MLB roster are third base – which the 25-year-old Alvarez would fill – and the outfield. White is not close to the bat the Pirates would want in their outfield, but he can play all three positions, and Pittsburgh is limited with Ryan O'Hearn, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz and Jake Mangum shouldering the load.

Verdict: Likely