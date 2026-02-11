This Orioles trade package could save Jackson Holliday from himself

The Baltimore Orioles are no longer in the business of waiting around for Jackson Holliday. The former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball will likely have a spot on this roster once he returns from a broken hamate bone that is expected to cost him more than six weeks. However, the Orioles have to do what is in their best interest, and that's finding a replacement for Holliday at second base.

Per their official depth chart, Jordan Westburg would fill that void. However, Westburg is also the starting third baseman, which puts the Orioles in a bit of a bind. Westburg had a .770 OPS last season, as compared to Holliday's .690.

Jackson Holliday's hamate injury: Where do the Orioles go from here

Holliday suffered a broken hamate bone. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the hamate bone is "a small, hook-shaped bone on the palm, just underneath the pinky, that is particularly susceptible to breaking." At least three players – Francisco Lindor, Corbin Carroll and now Holliday – have suffered said injury on the same day. Spring training is a wonderful time, until it's not.

As for how much time Holliday will miss, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias claims the team is measuring his recovery in weeks, not days. Six weeks is the standard recovery time, but players often say their power doesn't come back for months after the fact. Thankfully for Holliday, he is a player who relies more on his contact-first approach, baserunning and defense rather than hitting balls into the seats at Camden Yards.

The O's have a few options. First, they could rely on Westburg and any number of middle infield players they've collected over the last few years. Second, they could sign someone like Jose Iglesias, who is still lingering in free agency as pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Third, they could do something bold. Stick with me here.

An Orioles trade package for Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner

The Cubs haven't received a suitable offer for Nico Hoerner just yet, but he'd fit in perfectly in Baltimore. Hoerner is on the final year of his contract with the Cubs and is a gold glover at second base. Should the Orioles add Hoerner, they wouldn't have to rush Holliday back, and when he does return he could play a secondary role at either second, shortstop or even third base. There's plenty of playing time to go around on the O's infield. Hoerner, as a gold glove caliber defensive player, would take Baltimore to the next level.

That might not seem like much for a player of Hoerner's caliber, but he is a position player with just one year left on his contract. In Beavers, the Cubs would acquire a top-100 prospect who can play in the outfield, along with one of Baltimore's top pitching prospects in Watts-Brown. The 22-year-old Watts-Brown was acquired in the Seranthony Dominguez deal.

Would the Orioles make this trade?

I lean no for Baltimore, unfortunately, and I'd add that it's the wrong decision. The Orioles have to be willing to part with their strong farm system at some point, or they will fall behind in the AL East. Baltimore's in the same division as the pennant-winning Blue Jays, and two strong opponents in the Red Sox and Yankees. Even the Rays are flying under the radar.

If Hoerner is for some reason available and it only costs Baltimore one coveted prospect in Beavers, they should jump at it – or at the very least keep the conversation going.

Verdict: No

Would the Cubs make this trade?

Why the Cubs want to move on from Hoerner is beyond me. He is a fan favorite and gold glover, yet is routinely mentioned in trade rumors. If Hoerner were traded, it would allow the Cubs to reconfigure their infield around Alex Bregman and Matt Shaw. Hoerner is far from a guarantee to get another contract in Chicago, too, so the Cubs may want to get as much value as they can for him now. The trade options for viable infielders are slim these days, so Hoerner's value is as high as it'll ever be.

Beavers is a bonafide top-100 outfield prospect. He's not perfect, but should serve as a suitable corner outfielder when the time comes.

Verdict: Yes