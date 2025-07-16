Jackson Holliday All-Star snub looks even worse thanks to rival who beat him out

The Baltimore Orioles season has been an abject disaster, minus a few bright spots. One of those is undeniably Jackson Holliday, who has taken another step forward despite his team's struggles. The O's are committed to building around their young core, which includes infielders like Holliday and Gunnar Henderson. Holliday has just a .722 OPS, but nearly made the midsummer classic as part of the fan vote. The players who went to the All-Star Game instead of Holliday – namely Gleyber Torres and Jazz Chisholm – didn't exactly light it up in Atlanta.

Holliday is well on his way to a 20-20 season, which in an American League devoid of real talent at second base, could have earned him an All-Star nod as a reserve, at the very least. Instead, Chisholm starred at Truist Park thanks to a first half hot streak. He's a far better baserunner than Holliday, as well, and a better name brand at this point in his career. It made sense.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Did Jackson Holliday deserve to make the All-Star Game over Jazz Chisholm?

Unfortunately for Chisholm, baseball fans are second-guessing whether he should've been named an All-Star to begin with. In the Home Run Derby – which Chisholm inexplicably took part in – he hit just three home runs. Chisholm later blamed his fellow competitors for his own embarrassing display, suggesting that they changed their swings for the event. That is...technically how this works, no? When you swing for the fences on any given pitch, it requires a different approach.

This is not to suggest that Holliday should've taken part in the Home Run Derby. He is not that kind of hitter, much like Chisholm. Fans don't associate Holliday with the long ball. What hurt Chisholm even more were his excuses after the event, and the fact that he went 0-for-3 in the All-Star Game itself against elite pitching from the National League.

Why Jazz Chisholm made the All-Star Game to begin with

Again, Holliday may have suffered from the same fate, but the margin between the two players was so slim to begin with, it's not a good look for the Yankees or Chisholm. Eric Cole of FanSided explained why Chisholm was voted in over Holliday to begin with:

"The one quibble one can have with the choice is Chisholm being considered a second baseman given how much he has played third base as well this year. Unfortunately, there is no real way to guard against that. Chisholm was picked as a reserve for starters which doesn't technically have a position requirement. He also has played a good bit of second base and not allowing him to be eligible would disadvantage all players who move around the field which would feel worse," Cole wrote.

The fact that a division rival received those reps over Holliday in an experience he would've valued more than most as a young player makes it an even tougher pill to swallow.

There's always next season, Jackson.