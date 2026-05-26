This Pirates-Orioles trade for Adley Rutschman will send Pittsburgh to the playoffs

If the Pittsburgh Pirates are serious about making the postseason in 2026, then they need to take a serious look at backstop. Henry Davis may be Paul Skenes personal catcher, but he's also hitting under the Mendoza line. Joey Bart isn't much better, albeit a former top prospect for the San Francisco Giants himself. And Endy Rodriguez is a walking injury. So, why not kick the tire on Adley Rutschman, who at his best is one of the better catchers in the American League?

When I say the Pirates really can't get worse at catcher, I mean it. They rank among the bottom of the league in OPS at the position, and were it not for Endy, they'd be dead last. Rutschman, meanwhile, has had a nice bounceback season despite the Orioles failure to take advantage of it. The former No. 1 overall pick has an .803 OPS, which is well above his career average of just .759 and a full 130 points above his 2025 numbers.

Season OPS 2022 .806 2023 .809 2024 .709 2025 .673 2026 .803

What a Pirates trade for Adley Rutschman would look like

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers Workout | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Rutschman would immediately become one of the Pirates best hitters, just as he is in Baltimore. Pittsburgh had one of the worst Team OPS ranks in all of baseball last season. So, Ben Cherington went out and signed the likes of Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna while trading for Brandon Lowe. It sure helps that Konnor Griffin has acclimated himself well to the major leagues.

But again, adding Rutschman to the Buccos lineup could change their postseason prospects altogether. Pittsburgh is sitting a few games over .500 and are in the NL Wild Card race. That's a great achievement in its own right, but if they hope to take advantage of the Skenes-Griffin window, then adding Adley makes sense, even if it doesn't come cheap.

Season Contract 2026 $7.25 million 2027 ARB 3 2028 Free Agent

Any Pirates trade for Rutschman would come at a decent cost. Adley has another year left on his contract and would play a premium position for Pittsburgh. Also, the Orioles aren't exactly in the tanking business. Thankfully, the Pirates have a player Baltimore has reportedly taken interest in before.

The trade

There were rumblings during Jones' early days that the Orioles were interested in him, so much so that they floated Jackson Holliday's name. These days, that trade might be an interesting one to make given both players can't stay healthy. Back then, though, Holliday was the consensus top prospect in baseball while Jones as an All-Star in the making.

Would the Pirates make this trade?

The Pirates should jump at this trade if they get the chance. Yes, losing out on Jones would sting. He is also coming off of injury and expecting a rotation spot upon his return. The Pirates starting rotation is a strength, and they don't need Jones to prove that. The lineup is lacking, and if trading Jones can help Pittsburgh acquire a hitter like Rutschman, then what are we waiting for?

Valdez is another MLB-ready slugger who was just called up thanks to his pure power. But, like most young hitters, he is learning the hard way about the difference between Triple-A and MLB pitchers. Valdez had 26 home runs in two minor-league levels (including Triple-A Indianapolis). In MLB, he's hitting under the Mendoza line.

So, yes the Pirates would make this trade. If not, then hope is truly lost for an organization is desperate need of a playoff appearance.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Orioles make this trade?

Los Angeles Angels v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

If I ran the Orioles front office, they'd likely be in a better spot. That being said, I wouldn't have made the right call on Rutschman, who could've been traded as recently as last winter. Adley has bounced back well and increased his trade value at that. The Orioles have catching prospects in abundance, including Samuel Basallo, who has a .798 OPS of his own.

Considering Mike Elias has a replacement in line for Rutschman, he can afford to trade one of the most coveted No. 1 picks in recent memory. That being said, a trade should not come this cheap. I (and the Pirates in this scenario) are banking on Elias making another mistake. He loves Jones, and always has. Now, he is available, and the Orioles don't have much in the form of controllable starting pitching.

If Jones hits, he can be a frontline starting pitcher. If not, then the Orioles gave up a player they thought would become franchise cornerstone for nothing. I don't envy Elias for this very reason.

Verdict: Orioles play tough to get until the MLB trade deadline

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