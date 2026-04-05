Pirates are getting what they deserve for signing Marcell Ozuna in the first place

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won four games in a row, no thanks to designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who is mired in a brutal early-season slump that has prompted boos from fans at PNC Park every time he steps up to the plate. To his credit, Ozuna has embraced the fanbase for this, saying that he deserves it.

“I deserve to be booed. I don’t mind. I’m just gonna keep grinding and do my best.”



Marcell Ozuna remains confident amidst a 2-for-27 start to the season. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/IVHZqDdu5W — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) April 5, 2026

But that alone doesn't make it right. Pittsburgh spent $12 million on Ozuna this winter. That may not sound like much, but factor in it's a little over one-seventh of the Pirates typical player payroll in years that aren't 2026 (more on that in a second), and you can understand why the fanbase and ownership might not have more patience for these sorts of struggles. That's especially true given Ozuna's checkered off-field past, and the legend the Pirates let walk in exchange, Andrew McCutchen.

Why Pirates fans are running out of patience with Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds | Kirk Irwin/GettyImages

The Pirates haven't even played 10 games yet, but this season is full of expectation. For once, owner Bob Nutting put his money where his mouth is and spent in the free-agent market, adding players like Ozuna and Ryan O'Hearn. The front office traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe. Paul Skenes remains on the roster and is fresh off an NL Cy Young season.

Oh, and they called up top prospect Konnor Griffin for the home opener.

Thus, a 2-for-27 start will not be the story of Ozuna's season. How he responds to adversity will be. Ozuna is prone to slumps. Just last season, he hit under the Mendoza line in four of the season's seven months (if you include March). Braves fans grew accustomed to this, as the power he provided while red-hot was well worthwhile. In the end, it all worked out, as Ozuna had 20-plus home runs from 2022-25, and was one of the best designated hitters in the National League.

Season Home Runs 2022 23 2023 40 2024 39 2025 21

But Ozuna is not in the ATL anymore. He hasn't faced these kinds of expectations, with the weight of a city desperate for winning baseball on his shoulders. And it doesn't help that he's completely the blame for most of his own setbacks.

Marcell Ozuna came to the Pirates with baggage

Ozuna was arrested at his home in 2021 for domestic violence after police saw him strangling his wife. He was charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation, which was later dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program. MLB gave him a slap on the wrist when compared to your average PED suspension, banning him for 20 games.

In 2022, Ozuna was arrested again, this time for driving under the influence. When he was pulled over, Ozuna infamously told police he was 'Ozuna from the Braves', hoping they would let him go. It did not work.

Despite all of this, the Braves stood by him, if only because of his offensive production. That's what they don't tell you about professional baseball — these players don't have to be guardian angels as long as they hit. Ozuna's 30-plus home run power is worth whatever damage he does to himself or others in his personal life, or so the Braves thought. Then, when it came time to possibly re-sign him, Atlanta said no thanks because of that same baggage.

Pirates let go of a good man, Andrew McCutchen, to sign Ozuna

Cincinnati Reds v. Texas Rangers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Ozuna is a more impactful hitter at this stage of his career than Andrew McCutchen. On paper, I can certainly understand why Ben Cherington opted to let Cutch walk in favor of Ozuna, who typically bats cleanup in Pittsburgh. But if this thing doesn't work out, and Ozuna cannot turn his season around, it won't be the last time we hear about it. McCutchen is a Pittsburgh sports legend and lives in the city during the winter. He posted workout videos all offseason long, and frequently vented about his lack of communication with the team.

Put simply, Cutch deserved better than this. He finally got a phone call from Bob Nutting that offered little confirmation of the Pirates' plans. Then, they signed Ozuna without telling him, prompting McCutchen to take the first deal he could find elsewhere. That was with the Texas Rangers.

It's a small sample size, but McCutchen is hitting .365 for the Rangers in six games. We'll see if that holds up across the first month, let alone the entire 162-game season.

Pittsburgh took a risk. Ozuna has the kind of swing and power the Pirates were lacking in 2026. I'm still not sure it was worth it.