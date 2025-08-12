This sneaky Brewers pickup could quietly change the MLB Playoff picture

The Milwaukee Brewers have won 10 straight games for the second time this season. Despite losing Craig Counsell two years ago, the Brewers look like the class of the NL Central and perhaps the National League as a whole, and much of that has come thanks to their style of play. The Brewers are unlikely to out-slug any of their fellow contenders, but they will make any pitching staff uncomfortable on the basepaths, and are fundamentally sound. Poking holes in this Brewers team is tough, but even they have room to improve.

The MLB trade deadline has passed and while the Brewers did make some smaller moves, there remains room for improvement. Milwaukee's bullpen ranks middle of the pack, which should provide them the chance to add via the waiver wire. Around this time of year, teams that find themselves out of the postseason picture often times place expendable assets on waivers in the hopes of saving a bit of money. This is especially true for players on expiring contracts.

The Brewers could target Kenley Jansen if he's placed on waivers

Kenley Jansen may be in his age-37 season, but he remains one of the better closers in the game, The two-time Hoffman award winner has 22 saves on the year and a 2.66 ERA. He is by no means perfect, but he'd be able to provide a team like the Brewers another relief arm they can count on in the postseason. Milwaukee entered play on Tuesday with a 3.85 bullpen ERA. That's not bad, but it's middle of the pack for expected postseason teams.

The Brewers have a five-game advantage for the best record in baseball. If they hope to go the distance, they will need a bullpen they can count on.

Kenley Jansen can get revenge on the Dodgers

Jansen faced his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, an example of what they were missing during the Freeway Series. The Angels took the series, but are five games under .500 and fading out of AL Wild Card contention fast. But Jansen, currently with 469 saves on his career, has plenty of milestones left to play for.

“You know, I want to stay on point, and sharp, so I can continue to do what I love most. Help the team win ballgames and, of course, those other things that come with it. It’s very special knowing that I’m getting close now to Lee Arthur [Smith], getting close to 500 and those who are the greatest to have ever done it like Lee and Trevor and Mariano," Jansen admitted.

If Jansen were to land on a postseason team via the waiver wire, the Brewers or Dodgers make the most sense. Los Angeles has a capable bullpen, but have dealt with pitching staff injuries all year long. However, the Brewers are an enigma of their own – outplaying a team with half the payroll. That gives Matt Arnold some financial resources to play with, and perhaps Jansen a lot to think about.