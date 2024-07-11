Kenley Jansen openly recruits Dodgers to trade for him despite Red Sox success
There have been rumors regarding Kenley Jansen being traded back to the Los Angeles Dodgers dating all the way back to May of this year. The reunion just made perfect sense at the time. The Dodgers are going to be buyers yet again and they always look to add to the bullpen.
The Boston Red Sox were in a position to sell and Jansen, who's on an expiring contract, was one of the names that they were likely going to shop. Jansen knew this and it clearly made him a bit uncomfortable earlier in the season.
But it seemed as though those plans were all in the past given the Red Sox recent resurgence back to relevancy this season. They have placed themselves back in the postseason hunt, though their front office continues to indicate that they aren't sure which direction they will be, whether buyers or sellers, come the actual trade deadline.
To add fuel to the fire, the Boston closer chose the worst possible time to admit where he would like to retire.
Kenley Jansen admits he would like to retire in Dodger blue, opens door to a trade
"I want to see myself retire in Dodger blue," Jansen said on a recent episode of Foul Territory.
Given the Red Sox undecided nature and Jansen's obvious displeasure of all the trade rumors, there could still be something here in terms of a deal that would send Jansen back to where his career began in Los Angeles.
If the Red Sox are to fall out of playoff contention, there isn't a more obvious landing place for him than in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Jansen wants it, the LA fans want it and the Dodgers front office could be interested in it too.
Jansen, 36, is running out of time to end up back with the Dodgers. He's having one of the better seasons of his career this year, pitching to the tune of a 2.01 ERA while closing down 18 saves so far. He likely wouldn't take on any full-time closer role in Los Angeles, but he could form one of the best backend bullpen duos in the league alongside Evan Phillips.