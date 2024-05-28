A Dodgers-Red Sox trade to set up the most obvious reunion in baseball
As the days go by, it's becoming more and more apparent that the Boston Red Sox need to reload (not rebuild) their roster in an attempt to prepare to compete over the next few seasons.
A roster reload usually consists of only trading players that are on expiring deals and headed out the door. The team typically keeps their best talent, trading the expiring players for MLB ready prospects.
That's exactly what Boston will opt to do. One of the most likely dominos to fall in this type of reload would be their closer, Kenley Jansen. There isn't a more obvious landing place for the 36-year-old than his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A Red Sox-Dodgers trade to send Kenley Jansen back to Los Angeles
The Dodgers don't need a closer. Evan Phillips, when healthy, is spectacular. But, the Dodgers typically have two or three closer quality bullpen arms in their bullpen at all times. Jansen would be brought back to LA in a late innings, emergency closer role.
The proposed deal is pretty cut and dry. The Dodgers would be trading Trey Sweeney to the Red Sox for Kenley Jansen. And it makes sense for both sides. Here's why:
For the Dodgers, they don't have a need for an MLB ready middle infielder like Trey Sweeney. Sweeney plays shortstop right now and the Dodgers have the best shortstop in baseball. Adding Jansen makes sense as it pushes their bullpen even closer to one of the best groups in baseball.
For the Red Sox, they don't really have much of a need for Jansen, if they aren't going to compete this year. They will likely lose him in free agency at the end of the season anyway, so getting anything in return for him would be a plus.
Sweeney is an MLB-ready infielder that could slot in at second base for Boston next year, when they're in a better position to compete. The Dodgers could opt to throw in some cash at the end of the deal to make the trade too hard to pass up. But Sweeney for Jansen is a pretty even one for one deal in the first place.
Jansen spent his first 12 years with the Dodgers. It would be his own Hollywood ending if he could find his way back home and even end his career in the same place it started. The Dodgers have the ability to make this happen before the deadline this year.